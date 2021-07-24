2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 1: Complete report

Jul 24, 2021

India's Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal in weightlifting

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, on Saturday, scripted history by winning India's first medal in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The 26-year-old bagged silver in the 49kg category. However, India had a tough day with a mixed bag of results in Tokyo. Overall, China dominated the show as 28 nations were amongst medal winners across several events. Here we present the day's report.

Shooting

Indian shooters disappoint big time

On Saturday, the Indian shooting contingent disappointed big time. World No 1 Elavanil Valarivan and world record holder Apurvi Chandela couldn't qualify for the finals of the women's 10m air rifle event. Saurabh Chaudhary topped the qualification of the men's 10m air pistol. However, he missed out on a medal by finishing seventh. Saurabh finished with a score of 137.4 in the final.

Tennis

Sumit Nagal wins in tennis, to face Medvedev next

India's Sumit Nagal beat Denis Istomin in a thrilling three-set encounter. Nagal won the clash 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-4 in two hours and 34 minutes. He will take on world number two Daniil Medvedev next. Nagal became the first Indian to win a singles match since Leander Paes' historic bronze medal at the 1996 Olympics.

Table tennis

Batra, Mukherjee advance in women's singles, mixed-doubles pair loses

In table tennis, Manika Batra eased past Great Britain's Tin-Tin Ho in straight games to register an 11-7, 11-6, 12-10, 11-9 win in women's singles. Suthirtha Mukherjee won her tie against Linda Bergstrom. She beat her opponent 5-11, 11-9, 11-13, 9-11, 11-3, 11-9, 11-5. In the mixed doubles, Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra lost to third seeds from Chinese Taipei, Lin Yun-Ju/Cheng I-Ching.

Badminton

Badminton: Mixed day for India

India's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pulled off a thrilling victory in their Group A opening match against the world No 3 pair of Yang Lee and Chi-Lin Wang from Chinese Taipei. They sealed a 21-16, 16-21, 27-25 win over third seeds Lee and Wang. Meanwhile, Sai Praneeth lost 17-21, 15-21 in the men's singles badminton against Misha Zilberman (Group D).

Boxing

Boxing: Vikas Krishan ousted in 69kg category

Indian boxer Vikas Krishan (69kg) was beaten convincingly by Sewonrets Quincy Mensah Okazawa in his opening bout. Okazawa won the bout 5-0 as Krishan was left with a bloodied eye. The 29-year-old Krishan sustained a cut below his left eye in the high-voltage clash. Okazawa dominated from start to finish and will take on Roniel Iglesias in the round of 16.

Information

Mixed team archery event: India ousted in the quarters

India exited the mixed team archery event in Tokyo at the quarter-final stage as the Pravin Jadhav-Deepika Kumari pairing lost 6-2 to South Korea. Earlier in the day, Deepika and Pravin came from behind to knock out Chinese Taipei 5-3 and book a quarter-final berth.

Hockey

Hockey: Men's team posts victory, women's team beaten convincingly

India beat a tough New Zealand outfit 3-2 in their first match of the men's hockey competition at the Olympics. New Zealand got the lead in the sixth minute before India fought back with goals from Rupinder Pal Singh and Harmanpreet Singh. Stephen Jenness pulled one back but India held on. Meanwhile, the women's team suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat against the Netherlands.

Chanu

Weightlifter Chanu brings laurels for India

After finishing second in the snatch event by clearing the 84kg and 87kg marks, 26-year-old Chanu lifted 110kg and 115kg in the clean and jerk event to settle for silver. Chanu ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics. The 26-year-old lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze medal effort in the Sydney Olympics (69kg).

Twitter Post

A dream come true moment

Finally its a dream come true for me. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/e6ewz3cNXO — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 24, 2021

Medals

China dominate the day with three gold medals

China dominated the show with four medals, winning three gold and a bronze. Italy and Japan won one gold and a silver each to claim two medals on Saturday. The Republic of Korea won three medals - one gold and two bronze. The likes of Ecuador, Iran, Hungary, Thailand, and Kosovo were the other nations with gold medal wins.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post

Twitter Post

