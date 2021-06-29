Olympic-bound shot-putter Tajinder Toor's impressive form continues

Tajinder Toor had qualified for Olympics last week

Olympic-bound shot-putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor continued his impressive form as he produced yet another big throw while winning gold on the fourth and penultimate day of the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Patiala on Monday. Toor, who booked an Olympic ticket last Monday, came up with the best effort of 21.10m to win the gold in the event.

Record

Toor has produced 21m-plus throw twice a week

Toor scored a national record throw of 21.49m during the Indian Grand Prix IV last week to qualify for the Tokyo games. His 21.10m throw on Monday meant that the Punjab shot-putter has produced 21m-plus throw twice in a week. Five of Toor's six throws were above the 20m-mark while one was foul. His series read 20.42, 20.63, 20.92, 20.96, NM, 21.10.

Other players

Annu Rani failed to breach the Olympics qualification mark

Annu Rani holds the national record in women's javelin throw

Karanveer Singh was a distant second with a best throw of 19.33m while Vanam Sharma took the bronze with an effort of 18.33m in shot put. In the women's javelin throw, national record holder Annu Rani failed in her final bid to breach the Olympics qualification mark of 64m as she could produce the best effort of 62.83m to win the gold.

Annu Rani

However, she can still make it to the Tokyo Olympics

Rani is, however, expected to make it to the Tokyo Olympics on the basis of world rankings. She is currently sitting pretty at the nineteenth spot in the road to Tokyo list with 32 athletes set to take part in the Olympics women's javelin throw event. Her national record stands at 63.24m, which she had achieved in March at the Federation Cup in Patiala.

Other events

Kalinga Kumarage won the men's 400m event

In the absence of Olympic-bound M Sreeshankar, Kerala's Muhammed Anees Yahiya won the gold in men's long jump with an effort of 7.76m, ahead of two UP athletes, Yugant Shekhar Singh (7.63m) and Rishabh Rishishwar (7.54m). Sri Lanka's Kalinga Kumarage and Karnataka's Priya Habbanathahally won the men's and women's 400m events. Kumarage found the pace to clock a personal best time of 45.73 seconds.

Information

Seema Punia will attempt to breach Olympic qualifying mark Tuesday

The final day of the championships on Tuesday is expected to see discus thrower Seema Punia trying to breach the Olympic qualifying mark of 63.50m. Also, the men's 4x400m and the women's 4x100m relay squads would make their last attempts for Tokyo Olympics qualification.