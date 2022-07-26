Sports

WI vs IND, 3rd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Jul 26, 2022

Shreyas Iyer has smacked seven fifties against WI in ODIs (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

The Indian cricket team will lock horns with West Indies in the third and final one-dayer on July 27. Having claimed a 2-0 lead in the series, the visitors will be eyeing a whitewash in the dead rubber on offer. The Windies are stacked with highly competent campaigners. They will be hoping to wind up the ODIs on a high. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain will host this affair. It has been a batter-friendly venue with 300-plus scores in each innings of the last two matches. Pacers can be a handful here. Passing showers are being foretold in the midway and latter stages. The match will be telecast live on DD Sports (7:00 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Fancode app.

Information A look at the head-to-head record in ODIs

India have a 69-63 win-loss record against the Windies in 50-overs cricket (four no-results and two ties). The Men in Blue won the 2019 tour of WI by 2-0. India had won the 2017 tour by a 3-1 margin.

WI West Indies eye a compensatory win

WI came close to a win on both occasions but failed to get the job done. Batting-wise, the onus will be on Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran for the pivotal runs. Kyle Mayers has been a stellar performer on both batting and bowling fronts. Bowling-wise, Alzarri Joseph has been in a sublime touch this year, including four wickets in the concurrent series.

India India could opt for a few changes in Playing XI

Team India might want to make a couple of changes for the last one-dayer. Suryakumar Yadav hasn't reaped any rewards so far. As a result, one could expect either Ruturaj Gaikwad or Ishan Kishan in the mix. And, left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh could replace either Mohammed Siraj or Shardul Thakur. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill will be the vital cogs with the willow.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

West Indies (Probable XI): Shai Hope (wicket-keeper), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh. India (Probable XI): Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj/Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Shreyas Iyer has hammered the Windies for 463 runs at 57.87. He has struck seven fifties in nine innings. Shubman Gill has compiled 107 runs in two outings against WI. He averages 53.50. All-rounder Kyle Mayers has scored 324 runs at 36.00 in ODIs played this year. He has also claimed five wickets. Versus India, Shai Hope has smashed 855 runs at 47.50.

Fantasy XI A look at the Dream11 options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Sanju Samson, Shai Hope, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Alzarri Joseph. Fantasy XI (option 2): Sanju Samson, Shai Hope, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Shardul Thakur, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein.