India's Neeraj Chopra ruled out of Commonwealth Games: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 26, 2022, 12:46 pm 1 min read

Neeraj Chopra got injured in the finals of World Athletic Championship (Representational image)

In a major blow to the Indian contingent, javelin star Neeraj Chopra has been ruled out of the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG). As per ANI, the 24-year-old is yet to achieve full fitness after he got injured in the finals of World Athletic Championship, where he secured the silver medal. Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), informed about the development.

History Chopra scripted history at World Athletics Championships

Last week, Chopra clinched the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon (men's javelin throw final). The 24-year-old finished second with a best throw of 88.13m. Meanwhile, Grenada's Anderson Peters won the gold medal (90.54m). Chopra became only the second Indian to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships after long jumper Anju Bobby George (bronze in 2003).

Final How did he fare in the final?

Chopra started his campaign in the final with a foul throw. He then registered 82.39m in his second attempt before improving to 86.37m in his third. Chopra, who was at the fourth spot, climbed to second by recording a throw of 88.13m in his fourth attempt. This secured him the silver medal. He registered foul throws in his fifth and sixth attempts.