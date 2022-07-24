Sports

Neeraj Chopra becomes second Indian to win World Championships medal

Chopra finished second with a best throw of 88.13m (Representational Image)

India's Neeraj Chopra secured the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon (men's javelin throw final). The 24-year-old finished second with a best throw of 88.13m. Meanwhile, Grenada's Anderson Peters won the gold medal (90.54m). Chopra has become only the second Indian to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships after long jumper Anju Bobby George (bronze in 2003).

Final How did Chopra fare in the final?

Chopra started his campaign in the final with a foul throw. He then registered 82.39m in his second attempt before improving to 86.37m in his third. Chopra, who was at the fourth spot, climbed to second by recording a throw of 88.13m in his fourth attempt. This secured him the silver medal. He registered foul throws in his fifth and sixth attempts.

Information Chopra topped Group A qualification round

Chopra topped the Group A qualification round. Overall, he qualified for the final behind Peters, having recorded a throw of 88.39m (the third-best of his career). Notably, Peters had topped Group B with a throw of 89.91m.

Do you know? Only Indian man to clinch a World Athletics Championships medal

As stated, Chopra is just the second Indian to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships. Long jumper Anju Bobby George won the bronze medal in the 2003 event. It makes Chopra the first-ever Indian man to clinch a World Athletics Championships medal.

Record Neeraj Chopra broke his national record

Earlier this month, Chopra broke his own national record at the Stockholm Diamond League after throwing a record 89.94m. The 24-year-old bettered his personal best record which he set in June at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland. Chopra was inches away from touching the 90m-mark. He participated in his first competition since winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Achievement Second Indian to clinch an individual Olympic gold

In 2021, Chopra became the second Indian to clinch an individual Olympic gold. Former shooter Abhinav Bindra was the first Indian to do so at Olympics. He attained the feat at the 2008 Summer Olympics. Before him, India had won eight gold medals in field hockey (team event). Notably, Chopra claimed Independent India's first medal in athletics.

2021 Performance of Chopra in 2021

Chopra had a superb 2021, winning the gold medal at the MeetingCidade deLisboa in Portugal. He clocked 83.18m to remain ahead of the rest. He clinched the gold medal at Folksam Grand Prix in Sweden with a throw of 80.96m. Chopra took home the bronze medal at Kourtane Games with a throw of 86.79m. He then won gold in Tokyo.