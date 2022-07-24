Sports

2022 summer transfer window: Top free agents still available

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 24, 2022, 01:50 am 3 min read

The 2022 summer transfer window is going pretty strong with several top clubs in Europe's big five leagues being busy getting deals done. This summer has seen several top footballers be available in the market as free agents. Many stars such as Paulo Dybala, Paul Pogba, Christian Eriksen, Antonio Rudiger, and Andreas Christensen have sealed important moves. However, several others are still available.

The availability and quality of free agents this summer have been on a different level. With contracts running out, several high-profile stars were on the lookout for new clubs.

Currently, many established stars are still available for free, hoping to negotiate new deals.

From Edinson Cavani, Luis Suarez, to that of Juan Mata, and Isco will hope to secure moves.

Suarez Luis Suarez can be a valuable addition

After signing for Atletico Madrid from Barcelona in 2020 on a two-year contract, veteran striker Luis Suarez was reportedly keen on renewing his deal. However, Atletico decided against the same, and the former Liverpool star is searching for one last shot. Reports have stated that he has been offered to Borussia Dortmund, besides a return could be possible to his maiden club - Nacional.

Mata Juan Mata is still available

Several reports have stated that Juan Mata is holding talks with Premier League side Leeds United. Mata left United this summer after being a loyal servant for more than eight years. He may have slowed down on pace but the skill and eye for goals remain. He could end up being a vital signing for Leeds, who would be using him to guide youngsters.

Cavani Cavani is being eyed by Villarreal

35-year-old Edinson Cavani ended his two-year stay at Old Trafford last month when his contract expired, and he is now looking for a new club. As per reports, Cavani is looking to ply his trade in Spain as Villarreal is eyeing a move for the forward, Injury-prone Cavani had a poor final season at Old Trrafford, scoring just twice in 20 appearances.

Isco Isco can still be of immense value

Spain internatinal Isco left Real Madrid after appearing in 353 matches for Los Blancos, scoring 53 times. He had become a secondary option for tReal since the 2018-19 season. Isco is still 30 and there is a lot of fuel in him to perform for the biggest clubs. As per reports, Isco could head to Sevilla and is also being eyed by Italian clubs.