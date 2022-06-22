Sports

Lukaku returns to Inter on season-long loan: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 22, 2022, 02:43 pm 3 min read

Lukaku has moved back to Inter on loan (Photo credit: Twitter/@ChelseaFC)

Italian club Inter Milan have agreed a deal to sign striker Romelu Lukaku on a season-long loan from Chelsea. The Blues had signed the 29-year-old Belgian international for £97.5m in August 2021. However, Lukaku will return to the Serie A side having struggled to make an impact last season. The loan fee for Lukaku is about 8m euros (£6.9m). We decode his stats.

Early part Lukaku impressed for Anderlecht, West Brom, and Everton

Lukaku started his career with Anderlecht scoring 41 goals in 98 matches. He moved to Chelsea in 2011 and made just 15 appearances in total. Lukaku was loaned out to West Brom in 2012-13, scoring 17 times in 38 games. In 2013-14, he moved to Everton on loan before making it permanent. He scored 87 goals in 166 games for Everton.

Context Why does this story matter?

As per Fabrizio Romano, Lukaku has taken a pay cut to join Inter.

Manager Thomas Tuchel sanctioned his departure as the player only wanted a return to Inter.

There is no buy option in his clause and add-ons related to team performances.

Chelsea took a huge gamble in bringing Lukaku last season and the move backfired badly given the money they shelled out.

Clubs Lukaku scored 106 goals across four seasons at United, Inter

Lukaku left Everton to join Manchester United for £75m in 2017. At Man United, Lukaku scored 42 times in 96 appearances. After just two seasons, he joined Inter for £74m. He spent two seasons, scoring 64 goals in 95 appearances. Last summer, he moved back to former club Chelsea for a club-record sum of £97.5m.

Chelsea Lukaku's performance last season

Before sealing a move to Chelsea last season, Lukaku never scored for the club in 15 appearances. In 2021-22, he managed 15 goals in 44 appearances for Chelsea. 8 of those goals came in the Premier League. Lukaku scored only three times in his final 15 top-flight outings for Chelsea last season. Overall, he has 59 appearances for Chelsea.

Inter Lukaku's numbers for Inter Milan

In 2019-20, Lukaku scored 23 goals in 36 league appearances. He made two assists. In 2020-21, he scored 24 goals and made 11 assists in Serie A. In the Coppa Italia, he managed four goals in seven games across both seasons. In 10 Champions League games, Lukaku managed six goals. In the Europa League, he scored seven goals in six games.

PL stats Lukaku's record in the Premier League

Lukaku played for West Brom, Chelsea (twice), Everton, and United in the Premier League. In 278 appearances, the Belgian ace scored 121 goals, including 68 for Everton. He also made 35 assists. Lukaku scored 60 of his PL goals with the left foot and 34 (right foot), including 7 penalties and a free-kick. He registered 331 shots on target, besides creating 42 big chances.

Trophies Lukaku has tasted decent success

The celebrated striker won the Belgian Pro League in 2009-10 with Anderlecht and Serie A with Inter in 2020-21. He won the FIFA Club World Cup with Chelsea in 2021. He has been a runner-up with Inter in Europa League 2019-20. He has been a runner-up twice with Chelsea (Carabao Cup and FA Cup in 2021-22).