France's Gustav McKeon becomes the youngest T20I centurion: Key stats

Jul 26, 2022

McKeon chronicled the feat in his second T20I outing

On Monday, France's Gustav McKeon slammed a world record against Switzerland in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B in Vantaa. Aged 18 years and 280 days, the opening batter has become the youngest centurion in the history of T20I cricket. McKeon whipped a 61-ball 109 laced with five fours and nine sixes. Interestingly, it was his second outing in T20Is.

Record McKeon betters Zazai's record

As stated, McKeon at 18y 280d is the youngest centurion in T20Is. He bettered Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai (20y 337d), who clocked this feat against Ireland in 2019. Sivakumar Periyalwar (21y 161d vs Turkey) and Orchide Tuyisenge (21y 190d vs Seychelles) follow suit. Meanwhile, Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee (22y 68d) was the latest entrant to the list after smashing a ton versus Malaysia this year.

Journey A memorable start for McKeon!

Notably, McKeon had a dream debut against the Czech Republic on Sunday. He whacked a stupendous 54-ball 76, striking at over 140. The right-hander bashed eight fours and a six to guide the Frenchmen to 153/6. France eventually won by 51 runs. So far, McKeon has amassed 185 runs at 92.50 while striking at a phenomenal 160.86.

Standings France seated second in Group B points table

France, having tasted a win and a loss each, rank second in the Group B standings of the Europe Qualifier. Up next, the Noman Amjad-led side will face Norway on July 27. Norway, with two wins in as many duels, currently top the standings. Meanwhile, Austria (+4.450) and Guernsey (+1.892) are the top two sides in the Group A standings, with two wins each.

Match How did the match pan out?

France managed 157/5 after opting to bat first. McKeon aggregated the bulk of runs while his compatriots couldn't get past the 20-run mark. For the Swiss, right-arm medium Ali Nayyer was the pick of the bowlers (2/26). Switzerland too had a shoddy run with the bat. However, Faheem Nazir (67) and Nayyer (16-ball 48*) steered them through (158/9).

Information Europe Qualifier Final to take place on July 31

The knockouts are slated to take place on July 31 in Kerava. The winner of the third Sub-Regional Qualifier will join Denmark, Germany, Italy, and Jersey in the Europe Qualifier next year. As per ICC, they will also be joined by the sides that failed to bag a 2024 qualification through the 2022 tournament, namely Ireland, Netherlands, and Scotland.