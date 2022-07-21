Sports

SL's Maheesh Theekshana ruled out of second Test versus Pakistan

Written by V Shashank Jul 21, 2022, 08:35 pm 2 min read

Theekshana has claimed five wickets in his Test career (Source: Twitter/@maheesht61)

Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana has been ruled out of the second and decisive Test against Pakistan, starting July 24. Theekshana suffered a finger injury on his right hand during the first Test which the hosts lost by four wickets. 22-year-old Lakshitha Manasinghe has received his maiden call-up and will replace the former. He is all set to make his debut in Galle.

Performance How has Theekshana's Test career panned out?

Theekshana, who made his Test debut against Australia earlier this month, has pocketed five scalps across two matches. The off-spinner averages 37.60, with best figures of 2/28. Although Theekshana didn't find much success against Pakistan, he chimed in crucial runs alongside Dinesh Chandimal in both first and second innings of the concluded fixture.

Career A look at Manasinghe's cricketing career

Manasinghe has snared 73 wickets across 17 FC matches. That includes six five-wicket hauls with best figures of 8/57. He lately pocketed 13 scalps for Sri Lanka A across the two unofficial Tests versus Australia A. He is also a handy batter down the order, with five FC fifties to his name. Manasinghe has 22 and 8 scalps in List A and T20s, respectively.

Nissanka Nissanka returns to the mix

Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka has been added to the squad after recovering from COVID-19. He has compiled 537 runs, averaging a decent 38.35. However, it is doubtful that the 24-year-old will find a place in the playing XI. Oshada Fernando, who replaced the former in the opening Test, hoarded scores of 35 and 64. He might be SL's first choice in the decider.

Standings ICC World Test Championship standings: Pakistan seated third; SL falter

Pakistan (58.33) are currently seated third in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Standings. They have four wins, two draws, and as many losses in the ongoing cycle. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have slipped to the sixth spot. They have a points percentage of 48.15, having won four Tests, lost as many, and drawn one. This is their fifth Test series.