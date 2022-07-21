Sports

Arsenal sign City's Oleksandr Zinchenko for £30m: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 21, 2022, 08:19 pm 2 min read

Zinchenko has signed for Arsenal (Photo credit: Twitter/@VBET_uk)

Arsenal have signed the versatile Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City in the ongoing 2022 summer transfer window. According to BBC, Arsenal have shelled out £30m for the talented player, including add-ons worth £2m. He becomes the second City player to join Mikel Arteta's Arsenal after Gabriel Jesus. As per Fabrizio Romano, Zinchenko signed the contract on Wednesday afternoon. We decode his stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Zinchenko can be a vital asset for Arteta as he comes in as a natural left-back option. This was a position he was used by Man City.

However, Zinchenko can also play as a number eight in mid-field, preferably on the left and this would mean he can vie for a berth alongside Granit Xhaka.

Zinchenko is an able passer and is technically gifted.

Stats Key stats to define Zinchenko's performance last season

As per Sky Sports, the Premier League 2021-22 season saw Zinchenko 1.24 aerial duels per 90 minutes. He also won 1.21 tackles per 90 minutes and made 1.21 interceptions. He had a 24.74 forward passes record and created 1.38 chances. He has a 90.73% passing accuracy rate as well per 90 minutes.

Do you know? His career in numbers so far

The 25-year-old started his career with Ufa in the Russian Premier League, scoring twice in 33 matches. In 2016-17, he was loaned out to Dutch side PSV. He made 17 appearances. For Man City, he has made a total of 128 appearances, scoring two goals.

PL Detailed statistical analysis of him in the Premier League

In 76 Premier League appearances, Zinchenko has made seven assists. Out of his 56 shots, 14 have been on target. He has created nine big chances and delivered 140 accurate long balls. He has made 133 tackles, 80 interceptions, 78 clearances, and 349 recoveries. The Ukrainian has clocked 24 successful 50/50s and has won 110 aerial battles. He has two errors leading to goals.

Do you know? Zinchenko won a host of trophies with City

He has won a total of 10 trophies with Man City under Pep Guardiola. The tally includes four Premier League titles, one FA Cup, four Carabao Cups, and one Community Shield.