Decoding the 2022 summer transfer window plans of Arsenal

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 21, 2022, 02:49 pm 3 min read

Eddie Nketiah has signed a contract extension (Photo credit: Twitter/@Arsenal)

After missing out on Champions League football last season, Arsenal are hoping to make good recruitment during the ongoing 2022 summer transfer window. The Premier League club has already handed out an extension to Eddie Nketiah. Besides, they are in desperate need of a striker and Gabriel Jesus is a priority. They are also hoping to shore up mid-field and defence. Here's more.

Nketiah Eddie Nketiah has signed a five-year extension

Eddie Nketiah has signed a new long-term contract after Arteta convinced the 22-year-old forward to stay. He is seen as a quality option in the forward line for the years to come. Nketiah has been rewarded with a new five-year deal and will be given the iconic number 14 jersey, previously worn by Thierry Henry. "I'm delighted Eddie is staying with us," said Arteta.

Context Why does this story matter?

Arsenal showed quality towards the end of last season and it earned them a fifth place in the Premier League.

The upcoming 2022-23 season is massive for Mikel Arteta.

He will be aiming to win a trophy or two and also help his side finish in the top four.

The work at Arsenal has already begun and a solid transfer window is needed.

Vieira Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Porto mid-fielder

Last Friday, FC Porto confirmed the deal to sell mid-fielder Fabio Vieira to Arsenal for £34m including add-ons. The highly-rated mid-fielder enjoyed a prolific 2021-22 season with a league-high 14 assists in Portugal's top-flight division. Vieira also scored six goals in 27 league outings, helping Porto claim the league title.

Jesus Arsenal the favorites to land Gabriel Jesus from Man City

As per Sky Sports, Arsenal are optimistic in signing Gabriel Jesus from Man City. With Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gone, Arsenal need a striker. The versatile Jesus is keen to join Arsenal but valuation remains an issue. Despite having a year left in his contract, City are holding out for £50m. Jesus will be Arsenal's main striker and this tempts him.

Information Arsenal are interested in signing Ajax's Lisandro Martinez

As per Sky Sports, Arsenal have held talks with Ajax regarding Lisandro Martinez. Arsenal are yet to reach an agreement but the report states that all parties are open for a move. Arsenal want a new central defender and Martinez is a key prospect.

Raphinha What is the situation regarding Raphinha?

Arsenal are interested in signing Leeds United winger Raphinha. The Brazilian is garnering a lot of interest from several clubs in Europe. As per Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona agreed personal terms with Raphinha, but there is no agreement on fee with Leeds. Arsenal are said to be in direct negotiations with Leeds and are interested since March. Both Chelsea and Tottenham are in contact too.

Information Interest in Tielemans has cooled

Arsenal's interest in Leicester City mid-fielder Youri Tielemans has cooled following the signing of Vieira, Instead noe the player is more likely to opt for a one-year extension at Leicester.