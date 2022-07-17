Sports

Babar Azam becomes the fastest Asian to 10,000 international runs

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 17, 2022, 01:49 pm 2 min read

Babar is the fastest Asian to slam 10k runs (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam has achieved a new milestone in cricket. The stylish batter has become the fastest Asian to slam 10,000 international runs. Babar achieved the mark on Day 2 of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Babar, who is unbeaten so far, has gone on to break Virat Kohli's record in this regard. Here's more.

Fifth-fastest to 10,000 international runs

Babar has achieved the new milestone in his 228th inning. He is now the fifth-fastest to 10,000 international runs (innings wise). The record is held by former West Indian legend Sir Vivian Richards (206 innings). Viv is followed by Hashim Amla (217 innings), Brian Lara (220 innings), and Joe Root (222 innings).

Do you know? Babar leaves behind Kohli

Babar has now surpassed Indian batter Kohli in terms of being the fastest Asian to 10,000 international runs (innings wise). Kohli had the record earlier, taking 232 innings to reach the landmark.

Pakistan 11th Pakistani batter to surpass 10,000 international runs

Babar has become the 11th Pakistani cricketer to smash 10,000 runs in international cricket. He is only behind the likes of Inzamam-ul-Haq (20,541), Younis Khan (17,790), Mohammad Yousuf (17,134), Javed Miandad (16,213), Saleem Malik (12,938), Saeed Anwar (12,876), Mohammad Hafeez (12,780), Shoaib Malik (11,855), Shahid Afridi (11,148), and Misbah-ul-Haq (11,132).

Information How has the 1st Test panned out?

Pakistan did well with the ball to dismiss the Lankans for 222 in the first innings. Shaheen Afridi claimed four wickets. In response, Pakistan were 24/2 at stumps on Day 1. On Sunday, they have gone on to lose another six scalps.

Stats A look at Babar's career stats

Babar has amassed 4,442 runs in ODIs at 59.22, hammering 17 tons and 19 fifties. He has consumed 87 innings. The versatile batter has racked up 2,686 runs in T20Is at 45.52. He has smashed one ton and 26 fifties, consuming a total of 69 innings. Babar has featured in 72 Test innings, racking up over 2,800 runs, hitting six tons.

