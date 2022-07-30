Sports

ZIM vs IND: Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs

Dhawan led India to 3-0 ODI series win in WI (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Shikhar Dhawan is set to lead India in the upcoming ODI series in Zimbabwe. The 36-year-old recently led the Men in Blue to a 3-0 ODI series win in the West Indies. India will miss the services of senior members Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah. Meanwhile, pace spearhead Deepak Chahar returns from injury. Here are further details.

India's squad for Zimbabwe ODI series: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli will miss the series. The Run Machine looked out of sorts in the white-ball series against England. It was reported that the 33-year-old might feature in the ODI series against Zimbabwe. The series could have acted as a base for Kohli to regain his lost touch. Kohli was also rested for the entire West Indies tour.