KL Rahul likely to miss WI T20I series: Here's why

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 27, 2022, 12:24 pm 2 min read

Rahul tested COVID-19 positive last week (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India's KL Rahul is set to miss to the T20I series in West Indies. Rahul had tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Although his isolation period ends today, he has been advised rest for one more week by the BCCI's medical professionals. Rahul recently underwent his sports hernia treatment in Germany. India, who won the ODI series, will play five T20Is in the Caribbean.

Rahul has been recovering at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after undergoing sports hernia surgery in June.

As per ESPNcricinfo, he would have missed the West Indies tour even if he returned the two mandatory negative tests.

Rahul, who has not played competitive cricket since May this year, will instead focus on the upcoming ODI series in Zimbabwe.

In May, Rahul was named the captain of India's second-string T20I side for the South Africa home series. However, Rishabh Pant, who was named Rahul's deputy, got a promotion after the injury ruled Rahul out. Notably, Rahul led the ODI side in South Africa earlier this year in the absence of Rohit Sharma. The former has been out with a groin injury ever since.