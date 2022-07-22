Sports

Katherine Brunt becomes second Englishwoman to claim 100 T20I scalps

Katherine Brunt becomes second Englishwoman to claim 100 T20I scalps

Written by V Shashank Jul 22, 2022, 05:56 pm 2 min read

Katherine Brunt has raced to 102 T20I scalps (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England all-rounder Katherine Brunt claimed jaw-dropping figures worth 4/15 in the first of three-match T20Is against South Africa Women on Thursday. She stamped her maiden four-wicket haul in T20Is. The right-armer bettered her previous best figures of 3/17, which she registered against India Women. Brunt uprooted SA's top and middle-order, restricting them to 111/9. Later, England staged a six-wicket win. We decode her stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Brunt is an all-time great for England Women in the limited-overs.

In career spanning over 17 years, Brunt has maintained her stature as one of the go-to bowlers for England in clutch moments.

To crack career-best figures at the age of 37 deserves a special mention.

England would be looking to cash in on her form in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Do you know? Only second Englishwoman to take 100 T20I scalps

Brunt has joined Anya Shrubsole as only the second Englishwoman to have breached the 100-wicket mark in 20-overs. Interestingly, they have the joint-most wickets for England Women in T20Is (102). Danielle Hazell (85), Jenny Gunn (75), Natalie Sciver (73), and Sophie Ecclestone (70) follow suit.

Wickets Where does Brunt rank among bowling greats?

Brunt is now the joint-fifth-highest wicket-taker alongside Shrubsole in Women's T20Is. West Indies' Anisa Mohammed holds the record for most wickets in WT20Is (125). Australia's Ellyse Perry (115) and South Africa's Shabnim Ismail (112) trail the former. Pakistani off-spinner Nida Dar has the fourth-most tally to her name (106). Megan Schutt (100) follows Brunt in this regard.

Career A look at Brunt's cricketing career

Brunt has snapped up 102 wickets across 97 T20Is. She averages a stellar 18.65 with a personal best of 4/15. Brunt has affected 170 dismissals in ODIs. That includes five five-wicket hauls. She claimed 51 scalps in whites averaging 21.52. She called time on her Test career last month. She was adjudged as ECB Cricketer of the Year in 2006, 2010, and 2012-13.