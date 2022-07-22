Sports

Laver Cup: Djokovic to join Nadal, Federer, and Murray

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 22, 2022

Djokovic won the 2022 Wimbledon crown (Photo credit: Twitter/@DjokerNole)

2022 Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic will be teaming up with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray for Team Europe in the Laver Cup. The event will see six European players play against six from Team World over three days. This year, the event will take place in London between September 23 and 25. Here are the key details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Fans witnessing the four legends together will be something special.

All four players have been a huge inspiration for everyone over the years.

The four star players have won 66 Grand Slam titles between them.

Despite being rivals on court, they have shown a lot of respect for each other, sharing a close bond.

One expects a packed stadium in London's O2 Arena.

Laver Cup What is the Laver Cup?

The Laver Cup is an international indoor hard court tournament between Team Europe and Team World. Players from all continents, besides Europe represent Team World. Players get participation fees which is based upon the ATP Rankings. The winning team is handed $250,000 in prize money. In 2019, the Laver Cup became an officially sanctioned ATP Tour event.

Duo Laver Cup: Key details about Federer and Nadal

Nadal is participating in his third Laver Cup after having appeared in 2017 and 2019 respectively. Meanwhile, Federer will be taking part in his fourth Laver Cup. He missed the tournament in 2021. This will be the second time they will play together. They had teamed up in 2017 for the doubles match. They beat Americans Jack Sock and Sam Querry in three sets.

Do you know? 2nd appearance for Djokovic; Murray to make his debut

Djokovic will be playing his second Laver Cup, having participated in the tournament in 2018. He played a doubles match alongside Federer but suffered a defeat in three sets. On the other hand, Murray will be making his debut.

Views Djokovic shares his views

"It's the only [event] where you play in a team with guys you're normally competing against," said Djokovic as per BBC. He said to be playing alongside his greatest three rivals is a unique moment. "To be joining Rafa, Roger and Andy - three of my biggest all-time rivals - it's going to be a truly unique moment in the history of our sport."

Information Laver Cup has been dominated by Team Europe

Team Europe beat Team World 15-9 in 2017. They won the 2018 edition as well (13-8). In 2019, they scripted a 13-11 tally. In 2021, Team Europe sealed the deal once again, winning 15-1. The tourney wasn't held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wimbledon Djokovic won the 2022 Wimbledon

Serbian ace Djokovic won a record-equaling seventh Wimbledon title after beating Australia's Nick Kyrgios in the 2022 men's singles final. With a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) win over Kyrgios, the 35-year-old claimed his 21st Grand Slam title, now the second-most after that of Spain's Rafael Nadal (22). Djokovic now has the joint-second-most Wimbledon titles with Pete Sampras and William Renshaw.