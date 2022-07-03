Sports

2022 Wimbledon: Rafael Nadal reaches fourth round

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 03, 2022, 01:46 am 2 min read

Nadal has reached the 4th round (Photo credit: Twitter/@atptour)

Rafael Nadal has remained on course for a 23rd career Grand Slam title and a third successive one this year after progressing to the fourth round of 2022 Wimbledon. Nadal went on to beat Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets. Nadal sealed the show 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. Earlier in the tourney, the Spaniard had downed Francisco Cerundolo and Ricardas Berankis in four sets respectively.

Numbers Key numbers for Rafa

With this win, Nadal has raced to a 33-3 win-loss record in 2022. The Spaniard has maintained his 100% record in Grand Slams this year. He has won 17 matches in a row. Rafa had earlier won the 2022 Australian Open and then claimed the trophy at Roland Garros. This was the first meeting between Nadal and Sonego.

Results Other key results in men's singles

11th seed Taylor Fritz beat Alex Molcan 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 to reach the fourth round. 19th seed Alex de Minaur beat Liam Broady 6-3, 6-4, 7-5. Jason Kubler overcame Jack Sock in five sets (6-2, 4-6, 5-7, 7-6, 6-3). Botic van de Zandschulp defeated Richard Gasquet 7-5, 2-6, 7-6, 6-1.

Do you know? 56-12 win-loss record at Wimbledon

Nadal has raced to a 56-12 win-loss record at Wimbledon. Overall at Slams, his win-loss record reads 308-41. He has reached the 4th round at Wimbledon now for the 10th time.