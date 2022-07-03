Sports

Wimbledon: Nick Kyrgios knocks out Stefanos Tsitsipas, reaches fourth round

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 03, 2022, 11:42 am 2 min read

Kyrgios won 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(7) after over three hours (Source: Twitter/@Wimbledon)

Australia's Nick Kyrgios claimed a thrilling victory over fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to proceed to the fourth round at 2022 Wimbledon on Saturday. The former beat Tsitsipas 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(7) after over three hours. Kyrgios has reached this stage at Wimbledon for the first time since 2016. It was just his third win against a Top 10 opponent (majors) since 2015 Wimbledon.

Stats A look at the stats of the match

Kyrgios won a total of 154 points and 61 winners in the match. While Tsitsipas served as many as 21 aces, the former smashed 14. Kyrgios won 81% points (81/100) on the first serve and 53% points (21/40) on the second. Moreover, he won 66% (23/35) of the net points. Besides, Tsitsipas recoded and 36 unforced errors.

Twitter Post WATCH: The winning moment!

Numbers A look at the notable numbers

Kyrgios now has a win-loss record of 10-2 on grass courts in 2022. Earlier this year, he qualified for the semi-finals in Stuttgart and Halle. And now, the Australian has reached the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time since 2016. Kyrgios last played the Wimbledon quarter-final in 2014 as a 19-year-old. He defeated Rafael Nadal en route to the quarter-finals.

Do you know? 25 wins against Top 10 players

As stated, Kyrgios has claimed just his third win over a Top 10 opponent since the third round of 2015 Wimbledon (he overcame Milos Raonic). As per ATP, the Australian now has a total of 25 wins against Top 10 opponents (Win-loss: 25-39).

Praise Kyrgios praised Tsitsipas after the match

"I played him a couple weeks ago. But I knew that it was going to be a tough match," Kyrgios praised Tsitsipas after the match. "He's a hell of a player. I had my own tactics out there and he knows how to play me, he's beaten me once. Obviously I've had success. It was a hell of a match."

Run Kyrgios set to face Brandon Nakashima

In the first match, Kyrgios defeated Paul Jubb in five sets (3-6, 6-1, 7-5, 6-7, 7-5). The Australian then claimed a straight-set win over Filip Krajinovic before beating Tsitsipas. The latter beat Alexander Ritschard (first round) and Jordan Thompson (second round). Kyrgios will next face American Brandon Nakashima, who overcame Daniel Elahi Galan in the third round.