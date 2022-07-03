Sports

WI vs BAN: 1st T20I called off due to rain

It was the second no-result between Bangladesh and WI in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@BCBTigers)

Rain played a spoilsport as the first T20I West Indies and Bangladesh at Windsor Park got abandoned on Saturday. A 16-over-a-side game was washed away after Bangladesh batted 13 overs in the first innings. Bangladesh (105/8) saved themselves from a forgettable defeat. Meanwhile, the Windies would be raring to take a 1-0 lead on Sunday. Here are the key stats.

Windies would be disappointed with the rain interruptions, given they had a win on cards in Dominica. Electing to bowl, WI reduced Bangladesh to 103/8 in 12.5 overs. Shakib Al Hasan (29) and wicket-keeper Nurul Hasan (25) were the only positives in their line-up. Right-arm quick Romario Shepherd (3/21) and spinner Hayden Walsh (2/24) shone for WI in the run-curtailed duel.

Shakib slammed two sixes and two fours en route to his 15-ball 29. However, the southpaw was trumped while trying to slog an outside off delivery from Walsh. Versus WI, Shakib has compiled 274 runs at 24.90. He now has 1,937 runs in 97 T20Is. Nurul's 16-ball 25 witnessed one four and two sixes. He has raced to 262 runs in 31 T20Is.

Shepherd was disciplined with the line and lengths throughout. A slower bouncer from the pacer forced Litton Das (9) to pull straight to mid-wicket. Mahmudullah (8) was tempted to drive a fuller one and later, a back-of-a-length delivery got the better of Mahedi Hasan (1). Shepherd now has 17 T20I scalps at 30.82, with 3/21 as the best figures.

Walsh chimed in with 2/24 in three overs. The leg-spinner outfoxed a dangerous-looking Shakib and Afif Hossain. He has raced to 27 T20I scalps at 23.81. Spinner Akeal Hosein (1/22) has steered to 16 wickets at 27.81. Left-arm quick Obed McCoy (1/16) has now snared 20 T20I wickets at 16.80. Meanwhile, Odean Smith (1/22) claimed only his eighth wicket in this format.