Dasun Shanaka completes 4,500 runs in T20s: Key stats
What's the story
Dasun Shanaka has attained a new milestone in T20s. The Sri Lankan batter attained the milestone during his knock of 35* in the 3rd and final T20I versus Bangladesh at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on Wednesday. Shanaka completed the 4,500-run milestone with his 31st run. His effort helped Sri Lanka get to 132/7 in 20 overs. Here are further details.
Information
Shanaka bails Lanka out with an unbeaten 35
Shanaka came to the crease with SL on 66/5. He added 22 runs with Kamindu Mendis and then finished the innings with a 29* runs stand, scoring the bulk of runs. He hit four fours and two sixes with his strike rate being 140.
Runs
Shanaka also goes past 1,500 runs in T20Is
Shanaka's 35* sees him race to 4,504 runs at an average of 26.33 from 246 matches (224 innings). In addition to three tons, he has hit 16 fifties. He owns 258 sixes in 20 overs cricket. Meanwhile, Shanaka also completed 1,500 runs in T20Is. He owns 1,511 runs from 105 matches (96 innings) at 20.14. He owns 5 fifties in T20Is for Sri Lanka.