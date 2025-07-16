Shanaka came to the crease with SL on 66/5

Dasun Shanaka completes 4,500 runs in T20s: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:19 pm Jul 16, 202509:19 pm

What's the story

Dasun Shanaka has attained a new milestone in T20s. The Sri Lankan batter attained the milestone during his knock of 35* in the 3rd and final T20I versus Bangladesh at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on Wednesday. Shanaka completed the 4,500-run milestone with his 31st run. His effort helped Sri Lanka get to 132/7 in 20 overs. Here are further details.