Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, ODI series: Presenting the statistical preview

Sri Lanka have confirmed their squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, which will be underway in Colombo on July 2. Charith Asalanka will captain the Lankans, having impressed in his role since taking over last year. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will be under new ODI skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Here we look at the statistical preview of the series.

H2H A look at the head-to-head records As per ESPNcricinfo, Sri Lanka hold a massive advantage over Bangladesh in terms of head-to-head stats in ODIs. The Lankan Lions have secured 43 wins while Bangladesh registered only 12 victories (NR: 2). SL have won 20 of their 22 concluded home ODIs against Bangladesh. The Tigers won 2-1 when these two sides last met in an ODI series, in Bangladesh last year.

Information Sri Lanka's squad for the series Sri Lanka's squad: Charith Asalanka (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranaga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milan Rathnayake, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga.

SL Here are Sri Lanka's key performers SL skipper Charith Asalanka has an ODI average of 65.20 against Bangladesh, having scored 326 runs. Pathum Nissanka's average in home ODIs goes up to 45.25 as his tally reads 1,267 runs. Wanindu Hasaranga has taken 61 ODI wickets at home at a sensational average of 19.83. Each of Dunith Wellalage's two ODI fifers and a four-wicket haul have come at home.

Information Bangladesh's squad for the series Bangladesh's squad: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud.

BAN Who are Bangladesh's key performers? Mehidy Hasan Miraz owns 21 wickets across 17 ODIs against SL at an economy of 4.61. With 23 wickets at 22.91, Mustafizur Rahman is Bangladesh's second-highest wicket-taker against SL in ODIs. Najmul Hossain Shanto owns an ODI average of 85.50 against the Lankans, having scored 342 runs. Towhid Hridoy averages 59.50 against SL as his tally reads 238 runs.