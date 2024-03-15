Next Article

SL beat Bangladesh in second ODI, level series 1-1: Stats

What's the story Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in the second ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The visitors chased down 287 as Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka stepped up with crucial knocks to see them home. Earlier, Wanindu Hasaranga starred with the ball as Bangladesh compiled 286/7 courtesy of Towhid Hridoy's valiant 96*. SL (287/7) have now leveled the three-match ODI series 1-1.

Summary

A look at the match summary

Bangladesh posted a fighting total of 286/7 from their 50 overs due to fifties from Soumya Sarkar (68) and Hridoy. Meanwhile, Hasaranga was splendid for SL with his 4/45. In reply, SL were reeling at 43/3 before Nissanka and Asalanka (91) added 185 runs together. Sri Lanka were in command and got past the line. Hasaranga scored a 16-ball 25.

Soumya Sarkar

A solid half-century from Sarkar

Sarkar lost his opening partner Litton Das early on before he added 75 runs with Najmul Shanto to steady the ship. He was later involved in a 55-run stand with Hridoy. Sarkar slammed a 66-ball 68, courtesy of 11 boundaries and a six. This was his 12th ODI half-century and second against SL. Eventually, Hasaranga outfoxed him in the 22nd over.

Runs

2,000 runs in ODI cricket

Courtesy of the knock, Sarkar completed 2,000 runs in ODI cricket. He crossed the milestone with his 56th run during a solid knock. The dasher has been in and out of the Bangladesh ODI setup due to his inconsistent performances. Apart from 12 fifties, he also owns three centuries in this format. He has amassed 2,012 runs in 68 ODIs at 33.53.

Towhid Hridoy

Career-best knock from Hridoy

Hridoy played an absolute blinder for Bangladesh. He started slowly with Sarkar and Mushfiqur Rahim before stitching up two meaningful partnerships with Tanzim Sakib and Taskin Ahmed to take the hosts to a respectable total. This was his seventh ODI fifty and also his career-best score. His 96* was studded with five sixes as he raced to 826 runs in this format.

Record

Third-highest run-getter for Bangladesh since his ODI debut

Hridoy has been a force for the Bangla Tigers in the middle order in ODIs. He has scored 826 runs since making his ODI debut in March last year. As per ESPNcricinfo, the youngster is the third-highest run-getter for Bangladesh in this period in ODIs. Only Najmul Shanto (1,043) and Rahim (854) have scored more runs than Hridoy.

Wanindu Hasaranga

Hasaranga claimed a spectacular four-fer

Hasaranga was brilliant for SL as he dismissed the well-settled Sarkar. A couple of balls later, he outfoxed Mahmudullah. Later, he also removed Mushfiqur and Mehidy Hasan. Hasaranga finished with figures of 4/45. He has amassed 82 wickets in 53 ODIs at 25.97. While this was his third four-wicket haul, he has claimed four fifers. He also completed 150 List-A scalps.

Pathum Nissanka

A game-changing century from Nissanka

Nissanka played a sensational knock for the visitors as his 113-ball 114 made the run chase comfortable for Sri Lanka. The dasher hammered his sixth ODI century and his first 50-plus score against Bangladesh. His 185-run stand with Asalanka changed the game for the visitors. Playing his 54th ODI, Nissanka has amassed 2,224 runs at 45.38, slamming six tons and 13 fifties.

Charith Asalanka

A 93-ball 91 from Asalanka's willow

Asalanka walked out in the middle when SL were reeling at 43/3 inside the first seven overs. His ability to keep the scoreboard ticking helped the Lankan Lions majorly. He stitched up a solid partnership with Nissanka but eventually fell nine runs short of his fourth ODI ton. Asalanka raced to 12 ODI fifties, having amassed 1,881 runs at 43.74.

Taskin

Taskin Ahmed completes 100 ODI wickets

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed is the latest bowler to enter the 100-wicket club in ODI cricket. He accomplished the milestone with his second scalp. Overall, Taskin became the eighth Bangladesh bowler to record 100 scalps. He dismissed Kusal Mendis in the sixth over before sending back Asalanka in the 38th over. In 72 matches, he averages 30.46. Taskin owns 19 scalps versus Sri Lanka.

Mendis

Kusal Mendis accomplishes 1,000 runs in away ODIs

Sri Lankan captain Mendis reached the milestone of 1,000 away runs in ODI cricket. He achieved the feat with his fourth run. Mendis scored 16 runs for the Lankans on Friday. As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his 40th home at the opposition's home, Mendis has raced to 1,012 runs with his average being 28.11.