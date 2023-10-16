Pathum Nissanka: Decoding his stats in ODI cricket

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Pathum Nissanka: Decoding his stats in ODI cricket

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:08 pm Oct 16, 202308:08 pm

Pathum Nissanka is the third-highest ODI run-scorer in 2023 (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Pathum Nissanka continued his purple patch in ODI cricket as he hammered his second consecutive fifty in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. He registered his 11th ODI fifty with a well-paced 67-ball 61 against Australia in match 14 of the ongoing tournament, which helped Sri Lanka reach a total of 209. Notably, Nissanka also completed 1,500 runs in One-Day Internationals. Here's more.

2/6

Nissanka completed 1,500 ODI runs

Nissanka accomplished the milestone of 1,500 ODI runs and became the 30th SL batter to achieve this feat in this format. Among active SL players, only Angelo Mathews (5,865), Kusal Mendis (3,422), Kusal Perera (3,173) and Dhananjaya de Silva (1,768) have scored more runs in this format. This is Nissanka's first ODI World Cup and he has hammered two fifties in three matches.

3/6

SL's highest run-scorer in ODIs this year

Nissanka has been in sensational form this year in ODIs for Sri Lanka. The opening batter has amassed 931 runs across 23 matches at 44.33. He has now hammered seven fifties and two centuries. He is SL's highest run-scorer in 2023 in this format. Overall, Nissanka has the third-highest ODI runs this year behind Shubman Gill (1,246) and UAE's Asif Khan (934).

4/6

A look at his ODI numbers

Courtesy of this knock, Nissanka has raced to 1,508 runs in 43 ODIs at an average of 37.70. The dasher has tallied three centuries and 11 fifties in this format. This was his second fifty against Australia, he has also slammed a hundred against them, having scored 283 runs in six matches at 47.16. On Asian soil, he has scored 967 runs at 37.19.

5/6

Breaking down his home, away and neutral venue numbers (ODIs)

As per ESPNcricinfo, Nissanka has managed 714 runs from 19 home ODIs at an average of 39.66. He has smashed five fifties and a century. In 13 away (home of opposition) ODIs, he has amassed 325 runs in 13 ODIs at 27.08, slamming a ton and two fifties. He has slammed 469 runs in 11 neutral venue matches at 46.90 (50s: 4, 100: 1).

6/6

Nissanka owns over 2,500 List A runs

Nissanka enhanced his List A numbers with a fine fifty against Australia. Nissanka averages over 34 in 81 List A matches, having scored 2,568 runs. He has slammed four centuries and 19 fifties in this format. The opener made his List A debut for Hambantota district against Matara district in 2017. Later, he made his ODI debut in 2021 against West Indies.