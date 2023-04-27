Sports

SL's Nishan Madushka becomes first double-centurion versus Ireland: Key stats

Apr 27, 2023

This was Madushka's maiden 50-plus score in Tests (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka opener Nishan Madushka scripted history by becoming the first batter to slam a double-century against Ireland. He accomplished the milestone on Day 4 of the ongoing second and final Test. The right-handed batter put up a batting exhibition as the Irish bowlers seemed clueless against him. He was involved in two double-century stands during his knock. Here we look at his stats.

A marathon knock from Madushka

Sri Lanka were off to a brilliant start as openers Nishan Madushka and Dimuth Karunaratne (115) added 228 runs for the first wicket. Madushka brought up his ton with a six of Harry Tector's bowling, off 159 balls. Madushka was involved in another double-century stand with Kusal Mendis. He was finally dismissed for 205 (339 balls) by Andy McBrine.

Second SL batter to get this feat

Madushka became only the second SL batter after Brendon Kuruppu (201* vs New Zealand, 1987) to convert his maiden Test ton into a double ton. Overall, he became SL's 13th double-centurion in whites. Standing in just his third Test, Madushka has 292 runs at 73.00. On Wednesday, Madushka surpassed the 3,500-run mark in First-Class cricket and slammed his 12th FC hundred.

Madushka goes past Karunaratne

Madushka displaced his skipper Dimuth Karunaratne as the batter with the highest individual score against the Irish team. The latter scored a match-winning 179 in the opener. Notably, seven of the eight Test tons recorded against Ireland have come in this series.

How has the match proceeded?

Ireland, who suffered an innings defeat in the series opener, posted a mammoth 492 after electing to bat first at the Galle International Stadium. Skipper Andrew Balbirnie (95), Paul Stirling (103), and Curtis Campher (111) starred for them. Prabath Jayasuriya (5/174) claimed a fifer. The Lankans made a strong response with the top three slamming tons. The game is heading toward a draw.