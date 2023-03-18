Sports

All-round Bangladesh overcome Ireland in 1st ODI: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 18, 2023, 08:48 pm 2 min read

Shakib Al Hasan and Hridoy shared a valuable stand for Bangladesh (Source:Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh beat Ireland in the first ODI of the three-match series on Saturday. Batting first, Bangladesh posted 338/8 in 50 overs. Shakib Al Hasan scored an 89-ball 93 and Towhid Hridoy hammered 92. For Ireland, Graham Hume claimed his maiden four-fer. In response, Ireland (155/10) were blown away by the hosts. Nasum Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain were the primary forces with the ball.

Bangladesh claim a win over Ireland

Ireland won the toss and opted to bowl at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Bangladesh were off to a poor start as skipper Tamim Iqbal (3) perished cheaply. Litton Das (26) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (25) also threw away their starts. However, Shakib Al Hasan, who scored 93, rebuilt the innings alongside Hridoy. A solid bowling performance helped Bangladesh claim a win.

Shakib Al Hasan surpasses 7,000 ODI runs, smashes 53rd half-century

Shakib smashed 93 from 83 balls. His knock was laced with nine fours. Playing his 228th ODI, Shakib has raced to 7,069 runs at an average of 38.00. The 36-year-old has slammed 53 fifties and nine centuries. He is only the second Bangladeshi cricketer to cross the 7,000-run landmark, behind Tamim Iqbal (8,146). Shakib surpassed Graeme Smith's tally of 6,989 runs in ODIs.

Third all-rounder with 7,000 runs and 300 wickets in ODIs

Shakib has become only the third cricketer to slam 7,000-plus runs and pick 300 wickets in this format. He joined Shahid Afridi (8,064 runs and 395 wickets) and Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430 runs and 323 wickets). Shakib is also the first all-rounder to notch 3,000 runs and 150 wickets in home ODIs. Overall, he owns 301 ODI scalps at 28.94.

Towhid Hridoy records highest score on ODI debut for Bangladesh

Hridoy scripted history by recording the highest score by a Bangladesh batter on his ODI debut. He became the third Bangladesh batter to smoke a fifty on ODI debut. He scored 92, slamming 8 fours and 2 sixes. Farhad Reza (50 vs Zimbabwe in 2006) and Nasir Hossain (63 vs Zimbabwe in 2011) are the other two Bangladesh batters with half-centuries on ODI debut.

Key numbers for the bowlers

Ebadot claimed 4/42 from 6.5 overs. He now has 17 scalps from six games at 17.05. He claimed his career-best figures and second four-wicket haul. Nasum chipped in with 3/43 from his eight overs. He has raced to eight ODI scalps, claiming his second three-wicket haul. Hume managed 4/60 for Ireland. He claimed his maiden four-wicket haul.