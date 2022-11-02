Sports

T20 World Cup, IND vs BAN: Shakib elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 02, 2022, 01:05 pm 2 min read

The Adelaide Oval is hosting this match (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India and Bangladesh will clash in the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 clash in Adelaide. The Men in Blue, who suffered a five-wicket defeat to South Africa, need a win to keep themselves afloat in the tournament. Bangladesh, who eked out a nail-biting win over Zimbabwe, should not be undermined. Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has won the toss and elected to field.

Teams Here are the two teams

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh. Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan (wicket-keeper), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Adelaide Oval will play host to this fixture. The venue boasts an average first innings total of 155. Chasing sides have won five of nine matches played here. Passing showers can be anticipated ahead of the contest. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

Information India own a massive lead over Bangladesh

India have a 10-1 win-loss record against Bangladesh in T20I cricket. Their only defeat was in the first of three-match series in 2019. India then bounced back to win the second and third outings by eight wickets and 30 runs, respectively.

Numbers Kohli's brilliant record in Adelaide

Kohli loves playing at the Adelaide Oval. He has racked up 843 runs from 13 international innings at an incredible average of 70.25 at this venue. The tally includes five centuries and two fifties. Kohli scored an unbeaten 90 in his only T20I inning here. Notably, his last four scores in T20I cricket read 12(11), 62*(44), 82*(53), and 49*(28).