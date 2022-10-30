Sports

T20 WC, Shadab Khan claims three-fer against Netherlands: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 30, 2022, 02:25 pm 2 min read

Shadab Khan has been a vital part of Pakistan's T20I team (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Shadab Khan claimed a three-wicket haul against Netherlands in the Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The leg-spinner took the Dutch batting line-up by storm, recording figures worth 3/22 in four overs. He was sensational in the middle overs as Netherlands looked clueless against him. Shadab has now taken three-fers in two successive matches. Here we look at his stats.

Performance Shadab delivers yet another stellar spell

Netherlands' decision of batting first in Perth turned out to be a disaster as Pakistan bowlers were on a roll. Shadab was introduced in the sixth over, and he dismissed Tom Cooper straightaway. Max O'Dowd and Colin Ackermann were his other two victims. The 24-year-old has now scalped six wickets in three games in the ongoing competition at a sensational economy rate of 5.5.

Career Performance of Shadab Khan in T20Is

With 93 wickets in 80 games, Shadab is Pakistan's second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is. He is six scalps away from overtaking Shahid Afridi's tally. While his economy rate reads 7.04, he has three four-fers in T20Is. He has also scored 400 runs, striking at 136.52. In T20 WC, Shadab has so far scalped 15 wickets in nine games with his economy rate being below six.

Information Pakistan standing in a must-win game

Having narrowly lost to India and Zimbabwe in their first two fixtures, Pakistan are standing in a crucial contest. They must record a big win to keep their outside chances alive. Besides winning their remaining three games, Pakistan also rely upon other results.