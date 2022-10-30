Sports

ICC T20 World Cup: Netherlands manage 91/9 against Pakistan

Oct 30, 2022

Colin Ackermann was Netherlands' top-scorer (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Netherlands managed just 91/9 against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 encounter at the Perth Stadium. Leg-spinner Shadab Khan shone with three wickets, while Mohammad Wasim Jr snapped up two. Netherlands' Bas de Leede was retired hurt after sustaining a hit on the helmet by Haris Rauf. Colin Ackermann was Netherlands' top-scorer (27). Here is the mid-match report.

PP Lowest Powerplay score of 2022 T20 WC

Pakistan kept Netherlands on the backfoot after the latter elected to bat. Afridi got rid of Netherlands opener Stephan Myburgh in his second over. Although Netherlands did not lose any more wickets in the Powerplay, the batters couldn't break the shackles. Netherlands scored 19/1 in the first six overs, the lowest Powerplay total of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Information A concussion substitute for Bas de Leede

Bas de Leede walked off the field after a bouncer struck him on the helmet. Rauf delivered the ball just before the Powerplay ended. Later, Logan van Beek came in as a concussion substitute for Leede.

Bowlers Shadab takes three wickets

Shadab Khan was the pick of Pakistan bowlers in the match. He took three wickets for 22 runs in four overs. Shadab has now raced to 93 wickets in T20I cricket. He averages an incredible 21.56 in the match. Wasim took two wickets in his final over. Meanwhile, Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf took a wicket apiece.

Total Lowest total of 2022 T20 WC

Netherlands' 91/9 is now the lowest total of the 2022 T20 World Cup (Super 12 stage). Overall, UAE's 73 against Sri Lanka in the qualifying stage tops this list. Notably, Netherlands holds the record for registering the lowest-ever T20 World Cup total. They were bundled out for 39 against Sri Lanka in the 2014 edition in Chattogram.