ICC T20I Rankings: Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan retains top spot

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 28, 2022, 03:41 pm 2 min read

Rizwan smashed 88 in the fourth T20I (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan retained his top spot in the ICC T20I Rankings for batters after his sublime run in the seven-match series against England. Rizwan registered scores of 88*, 8, and 88 in the second, third, and fourth T20Is. Meanwhile, Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav climbed to number two, gaining a spot. His knock helped India chase 187 in the third T20I against Australia.

Rizwan clubbed a 67-ball 88 against England as Pakistan leveled the series 2-2. The effort saw the opener smash nine fours and a six, guiding Pakistan to 166/4. Later, heroics from Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Jr bagged them a nail-biting three-run win. Rizwan, who extended his rich form, emerged as the differentiator. Rizwan averages a stellar 65.42 across 12 T20Is against England.

India's T20I ace Suryakumar Yadav lit up Hyderabad with a 36-ball 69 against Australia on Sunday. The knock piloted Rohit Sharma's men to a six-wicket win in the 187-run chase. SKY clocked his seventh T20I fifty. He is now the highest run-getter in T20Is in matches played this year. SKY is 60 points behind top-placed Rizwan (861) in the rankings.

SKY's 25-ball 46 in the first T20I against Australia saw him replace Pakistan's Babar Azam in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings. The former has risen further in the rankings after India took the series 2-1.

Babar has climbed to number three in the batting rankings. He played a superb knock against England in the 2nd T20I. Babar smashed an unbeaten 110 from 66 balls as Pakistan chased down a target of 200. Babar, who has two centuries in T20Is, has equaled Finch, Martin Guptill, Brendon McCullum, KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, and Evin Lewis in terms tons in the format.

England's young batter Harry Brook moved up as many as 118 places to number 29 in the ICC Batting Rankings. Brook scored 31, 81*, and 34 in the last three T20Is against Pakistan in Karachi. Meanwhile, Australian skipper Aaron Finch also climbed a solitary place to fifth after his 31-run knock in the second T20I against India in Nagpur.