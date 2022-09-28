Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest paid celeb on Instagram

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 28, 2022, 03:31 pm 2 min read

Ronaldo is the highest paid Instagram celeb (Photo credit: Twitter/@Cristiano)

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest paid celebrity on social media site Instagram. The Portugal and Manchester United star is also the most followed person. Notably, Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi is third-highest paid celebrity. He is behind Ronaldo and American model Kylie Jenner. Ronaldo was recently in action for Portugal, who missed out on progression in the UEFA Nations League.

Cristiano Ronaldo: $2,397,000 Kylie Jenner: $1,835,000 Lionel Messi: $1,777,000 Selena Gomez: $1,735,000 Dwayne Johnson: $1,713,000 Kim Kardashian: $1,689,000 (each paid post) Ariana Grande: $1,687,000 Beyonce: $1,393,000 Khloe Kardashian: $1,320,000 Kendall Jenner: $1,290,000

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is notably the highest-paid Asian on the list. He is ranked 14th overall. The 33-year-old rakes in $1,088,000 for each sponsored post.

Ronaldo is perhaps the biggest and best player of his generation alongside Messi. CR7 has scored 699 career club goals. Messi has smashed 689 goals. Ronaldo is the highest scorer for Real Madrid (450). Messi amassed a record 672 goals for Barcelona. Ronaldo has the highest number of Champions League goals (140). Messi has piled up 126 (second-highest).

Ronaldo has scored a staggering 117 goals for Portugal which is the best in men's international football. Meanwhile, Messi is placed third after Ronaldo and Iran's Ali Daei (109). Ronaldo has won two trophies with Portugal. Messi has lifted two trophies with Argentina.