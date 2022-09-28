Sports

Bangladesh clinch T20I series versus UAE, win 2-0: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 28, 2022

Bangladesh beat UAE (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh beat UAE in the second and final T20I to win the two-match series 2-0. Batting first the Tigers managed 169/5 in 20 overs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored 46 as several others chipped in with crucial knocks. In response, UAE were restricted to 137/5 in 20 overs. Skipper Chundangapoyil Rizwan managed to slam a fifty. Here are the key records scripted.

UAE vs BAN How did the match pan out?

Bangladesh maintained a key run-rate throughout the innings with Miraz, Litton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, and Yasir Ali getting 20-plus knocks. Afzal Khan was pick of the bowlers, finishing with 2/33. UAE were reduced to 29/4 before Rizwan and Basil Hameed scored vital knocks. However, the target was always unreachable. Mosaddek claimed two scalps to stand out.

Do you know? Key numbers for the Bangladesh trio

Miraz scored five fours in his 46-run knock. He now has 190 runs at 15.83. The 46-run score is his best returns in T20Is. Litton Das scored 25 and has raced to 1,119 runs 20.72. Mosaddek (27) has amassed 340 runs at 22.66.

Duo Rizwan and Hameed excel for UAE

Rizwan scored a crucial 36-ball 51* for his side. He hammered two fours and two sixes. This was his maiden T20I fifty. He now has 218 runs at 24.22. Hameed scored 46, slamming four fours. He has surpassed the 250-run mark (252). The two 90-run stand for the fifth wicket.

