Bangladesh thrash West Indies in first ODI: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jul 11, 2022, 03:04 pm 2 min read

Bangladesh downed West Indies by six wickets in the first ODI in Guyana on Sunday. The visitors clinched a rail-curtailed win to take a 1-0 lead in the series. WI managed 149/9 in 41 overs with Shamarh Brooks (33) as the top scorer. Shoriful Islam (4/34) and Mehidy Hasan (3/36) overthrew the hosts. Later, Mahmudullah's 41* steered them home (151/4). Here are the stats.

Match How did the first ODI pan out?

Bangladesh restricted the Windies to 149/9. The hosts looked tattered throughout the first innings. They were reduced to 110/9, but Anderson Philip (21*) and Jayden Seales (16*) got them past 140. Bangladesh lost Litton (1) cheaply, but their top and middle order drove them past the winning margin. Bowling all-rounder Gudakesh Motie (1/18) punched the best figures for the Windies.

3/36 Mehidy wreaks havoc in Guyana

Mehidy pocketed wickets in tandem with Shoriful. The off-spinner garnered figures of 3/36 in nine overs that comprised two maidens. Notably, he got the prized wickets of Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, and Rovman Powell. He was eventually adjudged the Player of the Match. He now has 67 ODI wickets at 33.11. Against WI, Mehidy has now snared 22 scalps at 22.09.

Information Maiden four-wicket haul for Shoriful

Shoriful was terrific with his line and lengths. The left-arm quick concluded with career-best figures worth 3/34. He crippled the Windies' middle-order, denying them an opportunity to build a decent-looking partnership. He has now raced to 17 ODI scalps at 24.76.

Tamim Tamim sets the momentum for run-chase

Tamim Iqbal opted for a hostile approach to conclude the chase early. He slammed 33 off 25, hitting four fours and a six. He was timing the ball well but was run-out on the non-striker's end after being involved in confusion with Najmul Hossain Shanto. The southpaw has raced to 7,859 runs at 36.72. Versus WI, he has compiled 1,124 runs while averaging 41.62.

Duo 4,600 runs for Mahmudullah; Shamarh breaches 500-run mark

Mahmudullah racked up a composed-looking 41* off 69 deliveries. He hit two fours and a six in his unbeaten inning, including a 40*-run stand with keeper-batter Nurul Hasan. He has now raced past 4,600 runs (4,603) at 34.87. Meanwhile, Shamarh managed 33 off 66 deliveries, striking only three fours. The top-order batsman has steered past 500 runs (523) while averaging an impressionable 43.58.