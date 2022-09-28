Sports

UEFA Nations League, Spain advance at Portugal's expense: Key stats

UEFA Nations League, Spain advance at Portugal's expense: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 28, 2022, 01:18 pm 2 min read

Ronaldo failed to score for Portugal (Photo credit: Twitter/@EURO2024)

Alvaro Morata scored a late goal in the 88th minute to hand Spain a 1-0 win over Portugal in the UEFA Nations League. Spain topped League A Group 2 to finish above second-placed Portugal. Portugal needed a draw to qualify for the Nations League Finals but they fell short. Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Jota missed promising chances for the inaugural Nations League winners.

Match Portugal miss the chance as Spain go through

Bruno Fernandes supplied a solid pass for Jota, whose shot on goal was denied by a fine one-handed save by Spain goal-keeper Unai Simon. Fernandes also hit the side-netting and Ronaldo also had a shot blocked by Simon early in the second half. Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams made the difference for Spain and twice had efforts saved by Diogo Costa. However, his header saw Morata hooking the ball into the roof of the net from close range.

Group League A Group 2: A look at the standings

Spain topped League A Group 2 with 11 points from six games. They won three matches, drew two, and lost one. Portugal finished second with 10 points on board (W3 D1 L2). Switzerland finished third with nine points (W3 L3). The Czech Republic were relegated to League B after being beaten by the Swiss.

Information Second successive Nations League final four for Spain

Spain will now play the UEFA Nations League final four for the second successive edition after finishing runners-up in 2020-21. They are the second team to do so after Italy.

Stats Records for Nico and Morata

As per Opta, at 20 years and 77 days, Nico Williams has become the youngest player to provide an assist for Spain in the UEFA Nations League history. No player has scored more goals for Spain in all competitions than Alvaro Morata under manager Luis Enrique (13, level with Ferran Torres).