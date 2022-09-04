Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Aston Villa hold Manchester City: Key stats

Sep 04, 2022

Erling Haaland scored his 10th Premier League goal in six games (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Erling Haaland raced to double digits in terms of goals in the Premier League as Manchester City were held 1-1 by Aston Villa on matchday six of the 2022-23 season on Saturday. After a goalless first half, Haaland gave City the lead in the 50th minute. However, Aston Villa equalized in the 74th minute through Leon Bailey. Here are the key stats.

AVLMCI How did the match pan out?

Man City were kept quiet by Villa in the first half. In fact, Villa had the best chance which fell to Ollie Watkins, who shot was deflected narrowly off the post. In the second half, Kevin De Bruyne set up Haaland with a brilliant cross from the right flank. KDB also rattled the bar with his free-kick. Villa then equalized via Bailey.

Haaland Haaland smashes these records

Erling Haaland has scored 10 goals in Manchester City's six PL games this season. As per Opta, this is the earliest into a Premier League season any player has reached 10+ goals. Meanwhile, Haaland is now the joint-fastest to reach 10 goals in the competition's history, alongside Mick Quinn back in December 1992.

Records Key records scripted in this match

As per Opta, Man City are now unbeaten in each of their last 21 Premier League away games (W15 D6). Villa have just four points from their opening six matches in a PL season for the third time (also in 2015-16 and 2019-20). Villa ended a run of seven successive losses against Man City.

Information City are second with 14 points

Man City are placed second with 14 points from six games. They have the same points as Tottenham but are ahead in terms of goal difference. Villa are 17th at the moment, having suffered three successive losses prior to this.