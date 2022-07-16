Sports

Man City's Riyad Mahrez signs contract extension: Decoding his stats

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has signed a new two-year contract extension. The Algerian will now stay at the club until 2025. Mahrez's previous deal was due to expire in 2023 but prolific City ace has now committed his future to the club he joined from Leicester City for £60m in 2018. Here we decode the stats of Mahrez.

Mahrez has been one of Pep Guardiola's best players so far.

The Algerian star has stepped up to deliver the goods and is an untouchable asset.

There is mutual trust and Mahrez has contributed heavily towards City's success under Pep.

"I've enjoyed every single minute of my time here," said Mahrez.

"It's a pleasure to be part of such an incredible club."

Numbers Mahrez's numbers for City

Mahrez joined City from Leicester in the summer of 2018. Since then, the player has made 189 appearances for City in all competitions. He has managed to score 63 goals, besides providing a total of 43 assists. His best returns came last season in which he netted 24 goals and provided nine assists. He has 38 goals for City in the Premier League.

PL stats Mahrez's overall Premier League stats

Mahrez has played for Leicester and Man City in the Premier League. So far, he has contributed with 77 goals and 51 assists, having made 254 appearances. His goals tally includes 12 penalties and three free-kicks. Out of his 545 shots, 230 have been on target. He has hit the woodwork 16 times. He has missed 37 big chances, besides creating 93 of them.

Stats Mahrez's stats before moving to Man City

Mahrez started his career with Quimper and Le Havre II in the CFA Division. In total, he managed 25 goals in 87 matches. He played in Ligue 2 next for Le Havre, scoring 10 times in 67 games. He moved to Leicester, scoring 48 times in 179 appearances for the club. He managed 42 goals in 152 appearances for Leicester across Championship and PL.

Trophies Four Premier League titles won

Mahrez won the 2015-16 Premier League title with Leicester and prior to that had won the Football League Championship in 2013-14. With City, he has won three more PL honors, besides one FA Cup, and three League Cups. He has won one FA Community Shield as well. Mahrez reached the Champions League final in 2020-21 with City.

Do you know? Mahrez won individual honors in 2015-16

Mahrez was included in PFA Team of the Year in 2015-16. He also won PFA Players' Player of the Year award in 2015-16 and won the PFA Fan's Player of the Year award as well.