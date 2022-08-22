Sports

La Liga 2022-23, Barcelona thrash Real Sociedad 4-1: Key stats

FCB sealed an emphatic 4-1 win at Estadio Anoeta (Source: Twitter/@LaLigaEN)

A rampant show from Ansu Fati resulted in Barcelona handing a 4-1 drubbing to Real Sociedad in matchday 2 of the La Liga 2022-23 season. Polish ace Robert Lewandowski put Culers in lead but the hosts drew parity soon after. Ousmane Dembele (66') and Lewandowski (68') took the game away from the White and Blues. Fati's finish sealed the win for Barcelona. Here's more.

Match How did the match pan out?

Lewandowski opened his account for Barca in 46 seconds, upping the lead 1-0. Alexandar Isak (6') pulled one back for the hosts from close quarters. Fati, who was subbed in post half-time, sprung into action straightaway with a flick toward Dembele who slotted home. Lewandowski followed soon to complete his brace. Fati wasn't done yet and unleashed one final assault from close range.

Opta stats Records galore for Barcelona

Barcelona are unbeaten in the last seven visits to Real Sociedad in La Liga (W5, D2), with wins in the last three match-ups. Barca last won three or more consecutive away games against Sociedad in September 1955 (4). Barcelona bounced back after failing to win or score in their last three La Liga games. They haven't gone four matches without scoring in the tournament.

Information Unwanted key records for Sociedad

Sociedad haven't won their last 13 matches against Barca in the Spanish top-flight (D2, L11). It is their second-longest winless streak against Barcelona after recording 17 between November 1952 and October 1960 (D3, L14).

Lewy Lewandowski smashes his earlier club career goal

As per Opta, Lewandowski (46') scored Barcelona's earliest La Liga goal since Andres Iniesta versus Recreativo in 2009 (43'). It's also the earliest goal in the competition since Saviola (30') versus Valladolid in 2004. Also, it was the earliest of Lewandowski's 314 goals in Bundesliga and La Liga combined. He also became the fourth player ever to score in every minute of a match.

Information Fati clocks these numbers

Fati now owns two assists and a goal in La Liga 2022-23. Overall, the talented striker has 16 La Liga goals and 3 assists. Overall for Barca, he has 20 goals in all competitions, besides clocking five assists.

Atletico Atletico concede a 0-2 defeat versus Villarreal

A ripper of a contest at the Metropolitano Stadium resulted in Villarreal besting Atletico Madrid by 2-0. Yeremy Pino (73') cashed in on the mix-up at the back to slot one into the far bottom left corner. Later, Alfonso Pedraza charged from an end before assisting Gerard Moreno to win the bout in stoppage time (90+7').

Information A look at the standings

Barcelona are seated fifth in the La Liga standings, with a win and a draw each and four points in total. Villarreal, Real Madrid, Real Betis, and Osasuna occupy the top four spots in order. Sociedad rank 10th, with a win and a loss each.