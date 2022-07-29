Sports

FA Community Shield 2022: Preview, team news, and Fantasy XI

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 29, 2022, 06:14 pm 3 min read

Liverpool face Man City in the Community Shield (Photo credit: Twitter/@LFC)

Liverpool and Manchester City kick off the new season with the FA Community Shield. This is a curtain-raiser ahead of the Premier League 2022-23 season, starting next weekend. FA Cup winners Liverpool take on Premier League 2021-22 champions Man City in what is a mouth-watering contest at the King Power Stadium as both teams will want to add another piece of silverware.

Details Timing, TV listing and other key details

The match will be held at the King Power Stadium in Leicester rather than the usual Wembley Stadium which is set to stage the Women's Euro 2022 final between England and Germany this weekend. The 100th Community Shield fixture will start at 9:30 PM IST. One can watch the match on the Sony Ten Network and stream it on the SonyLIV app (paid subscription).

Team news Becker, Jota, and Laporte to miss the match

Liverpool have a host of players not available for the match. Alisson Becker (abdominal problem) and Diogo Jota (hamstring injury) are set to miss the tie. Kostas Tsimikas is doubtful after picking a knock in training. The likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Calvin Ramsay, and Caoimhin Kelleher are not fully fit. Aymeric Laporte has a knee injury and will miss the match.

Duo Nunez and Haaland are the main focus

City and Liverpool have bolstered their respective forward line with Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez respectively. City roped in Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £51m. The 22-year-old left Dortmund having scored 86 goals in 89 games. Meanwhile, Nunez joined the Reds from Benfica for a club record £85m. He smashed 34 goals for Benfica last season.

Pre-season How did the pre-season go for the two sides?

Liverpool went on a tour of Asia and Europe, while Manchester City traveled to the US. Liverpool started their pre-season with a 4-0 loss to Manchester United in Thailand. Liverpol beat Crystal Palace 2-0 next in Singapore and thrashed RB Leipzig next. They also lost 0-1 versus Red Bull Salzburg this week. City won both their matches against Club America and Bayern Munich respectively.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both teams

Liverpool probable XI (4-3-3): Adrian; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Silva; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz. City probable XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Joao Cancelo; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne; Riyad Mahrez, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish.

Dream11 Fantasy team option 1 (4-3-3): Ederson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, John Stones, Joao Cancelo; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Rodri; Riyad Mahrez, Erling Haaland (c), Mohamed Salah (vc). Dream11 Fantasy team option 1 (4-3-3): Ederson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, John Stones, Joao Cancelo; Jordan Henderson, Kevin De Bruyne (c), Rodri; Riyad Mahrez, Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah (vc).

Information Pep eyes third Shield honor

Liverpool have won 15 FA Community Shield honors with the last trophy coming in 2006. Man City have won the Shield six times, including twice under Pep Guardiola. The Spaniard helped City lift the trophy in 2018 and 2019 respectively.