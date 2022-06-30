Lifestyle

Lionel Messi's workout plan and diet

Lionel Messi's workout plan and diet

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 30, 2022, 05:49 pm 2 min read

Lionel Messi is an immensely loved football player.

Lionel Messi is known for his speed, accuracy, dribbling, passing, and overall God-gifted skills in football. You cannot think of football without thinking of Messi. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner might make you assume he had the magic from the very beginning, but no. He was diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency, and he had to infuse growth hormone into his legs for treatment.

Speed training Messi's workouts focus on speed and agility

Messi isn't known to be as much a fitness freak as his rival Cristiano Ronaldo. However, his workouts focus on maximizing his agility and linear speed. For basic movement, he does pillar bridge-front, lunges, hamstring stretches, and pillar skips. He also does hurdle hop and split squats to strengthen his core and leg muscles. Then there are different acceleration drills.

Movement training Messi follows fitness routine at least 5 days a week

To maximize his multidirectional speed, Messi does pillar skips, squats, and jumps skipping ropes to build up his leg muscles. To improve lateral movements and maintain agility, he skips past cones, diagonal hurdles, and other obstacles. After working out, he drinks water and goes jogging for five to 10 minutes to cool off. He follows this routine at least five days a week.

Diet The Argentine international star's food habits

Italian nutritionist Giuliano Poser has been guiding Messi's diet since 2014. Water, olive oil, fresh fruit, fresh vegetables, and whole grains are the base of Messi's diet. He had also advised Messi against excessive meat consumption, which is otherwise a norm in South American countries. A fan of Milanesa (beef shallow-fried in breadcrumbs), Messi had admitted struggling to cut out meat from his diet.

Twitter Post Barcelona shared recipe of Messi's favorite dish

Healthy foods Messi's meal plan

When he was younger, Messi indulged a lot in fizzy drinks and pizza. It was reported that after losing in the 2018 World Cup, Messi adopted a vegan diet during the playing season, but he never confirmed or denied it. For breakfast, he eats whole grains, and fresh fruits and veggies. During lunch, there's beans, salad, and soup. Dinner includes brown rice and tuna.