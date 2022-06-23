Lifestyle

National Hydration Day: Why you need to drink enough water

National Hydration Day: Why you need to drink enough water

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 23, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

Dehydration can cause a lot of health problems, hence it is important to stay hydrated.

The US celebrates National Hydration Day every year on June 23. This awareness holiday serves as a reminder for all of us of how important it is to drink water and stay hydrated. Water is crucial to life in all forms. However, we often forget to carry a water bottle on a hot day outside, but not drinking enough water can cause health risks.

Origin Creation of the holiday

National Hydration Day was created to honor the late football coach Victor Hawkins, who invented a special hydrating mouthguard to keep players healthy on the field. The company that now sells his invention, SafeTGard, launched the holiday after Hawkins's demise to encourage others to stay hydrated in 2016. A healthy adult should drink about three liters of water daily.

Importance of hydration Why celebrate National Hydration Day

Although the day is celebrated mostly in the US, there's no reason for the rest of the world to not pick up practice in order to spread awareness about the importance of hydration. Hydration awareness is a crucial reminder that our bodies need more water than we usually remember to drink. Staying well-hydrated can also improve your sleep quality and mood.

Benefits of drinking water What water does to your body

Water rids your body of waste through perspiration, urination, and bowel movements. It keeps your temperature regulated. Water helps energize muscles and prevent muscle fatigue. Staying hydrated makes your skin look good. Water protects your spinal cord, tissues, and joints. It is crucial for healthy digestion as water breaks down the food, allowing its nutrients to be absorbed by your body easily.

Celebrate water How to observe National Hydration Day?

Use the full potential of social media to spread the word. Post photos and videos of yourself drinking water and encourage your peers to stay hydrated. Use the hashtags like #NationalHydrationDay, #HydrationDay, and #ImportanceOfWater with your posts to reach more and more people. Share your ideas to save water and encourage people to always be kind to give water to someone thirsty.