Lifestyle

National Smile Day: Why you should smile more

National Smile Day: Why you should smile more

Written by Lahari Basu May 31, 2022, 02:03 pm 2 min read

Smiling makes you a popular and likable personality among your peers. (Photo credit: PixaHive)

Dentists Dr. Tim Stirneman and Jim Wojdyla from Illinois, US, founded National Smile Day to, "Share with the world what the power of a healthy smile can do!" We all know how a genuine smile curling up on the face of a loved one can make our day. If you're worried about looking extra friendly, don't worry. Smiling has physical, psychological, and social benefits.

#1 Makes you more approachable

How often have you approached a stranger who looks grumpy? Probably never. A smile on your face is simply welcoming and warm. It makes those around you feel comfortable. Smiling symbolizes trustworthiness. Everybody wants to be around someone they can trust, be it at work or at social gatherings. Smiling makes you a popular and likable person among your peers.

#2 Reduces pain

If we ask you to smile when you are in physical pain, you might call us crazy. But studies suggest that smiling releases endorphins, some other natural painkillers, and serotonin and help the body deal with pain better. These brain chemicals make us feel good and relaxed. It also relaxes your body, making it easier to overcome difficult things like muscle pain and stiffness.

#3 Boosts the immune system

The body releases more white blood cells than usual when we smile. White blood cells protect the body against any foreign invaders and infections. So, smiling more can actually make your body more immune to diseases. It is one of the reasons why so many celebrities are invited to children's hospitals. If the children smile, that will boost their overall health.

#4 You look great when you smile

It doesn't cost you to smile so why be a miser? Why invest so much in cosmetics when you can work your charm with that million-dollar smile? A genuine happy smile makes anyone look attractive. Also, smiles are highly contagious, so when you smile and look pretty, the lips of those around you also curl up to smile and make the world prettier.