Lifestyle

World Asthma Day 2022: Triggers, diet, and more

World Asthma Day 2022: Triggers, diet, and more

Written by Lahari Basu May 03, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

World Asthma Day is dedicated to raising awareness about the lung disease. (Photo credit: Flickr)

World Asthma Day was established by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) in 1998. The WHO projected that almost 340 million people in the world were suffering from asthma in 2016, and that year over 400,000 people died due to this disease. This disease cannot be cured. However, with proper measures, the patient can lead a normal life. Symptoms vary from person to person.

#1 What is asthma?

Asthma is a chronic disease of the airways, causing them to swell and become narrow, resulting in bouts of coughing, shortness of breath, and wheezing. There are different types of asthma triggered by different agents but the symptoms are predominantly the same. The common types of asthma are allergic asthma, non-allergic asthma, nocturnal asthma, cough-variant asthma, and occupation asthma.

#2 What causes or triggers asthma?

Poor air quality is a major reason for asthma. Allergic asthma is mainly triggered by dust mites, pollen, rodents, and mold. Environmental pollutants, such as wood fire, cigarette smoke, strong fumes, and chemicals can also trigger an asthma episode. Obesity, respiratory infections, food allergies, and sleep apnea are also reasons. Needless to say, alcohol, cigarette, or drug abuse can be effective triggers.

#3 Does diet affect asthma?

There's no definite evidence that a specific type of diet has an effect on asthma patients. However, eating fresh, nutritious foods may improve the overall health of a person as their asthma symptoms. There is no single food that can improve symptoms of asthma on its own. People would benefit from eating a balanced diet high in fresh fruits and vegetables.

#4 What to eat

It has been noted that obese people are more at risk of developing asthma as compared to regular weight people. Vitamin D-rich foods, such as milk and eggs must be included in the diet. Beta carotene-rich vegetables like carrots and green leafy vegetables, and magnesium-rich foods like pumpkin seeds may help support lung function hence protecting one from severe asthma attacks.

#5 What not to eat

Sulfites, which are found in wine and dried fruits, are preservatives that can worsen asthma. Foods that can cause gas like beans, cabbage, and onions are also not good for people with asthma as they tighten the chest and can trigger an attack. Some people with asthma might also be sensitive to salicylates which are naturally occurring chemical compounds sometimes found in foods.