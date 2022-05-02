Lifestyle

5 tips on how to get over your crush

Are you still moping over your lost crush? Let us help you. Besides the things you love about your crush, ask yourself if you share common traits. Stop idealizing them and try to look at them in an objective way. Do you see the differences and realize you would not want a long-term relationship with them? Congratulations, it is time to move on.

Make yourself feel special. Do the things you love and enjoy. Pamper yourself with some self-care, meditate to calm the mind, and eat the foods you love. Go get a fancy haircut to feel expensive, or go shopping for a new pair of shoes or clothes that you totally don't need! This will give you the confidence that you are enough by yourself.

Distract yourself with other things but don't go looking to fall for a new person! Indulge in an existing hobby or watch good movies, maybe avoid the romantic ones for a while, but binge away on OTTs. Take a trip--travel helps a lot as you go to new places and meet new people. Your life might just turn around from the tour!

You might want to be friends with the person just to make them a part of your life. But remember it will only make things harder for you. Get closure over your "relationship status" which was never there in the first place. Although it is difficult to end something that never began, look for ways to gather the situation and work an ending.

Bottling up your feelings will not help you in any way, but rather push you toward depression. Own up to what you are feeling. Let yourself feel sad knowing that your crush does not feel the same way as you. Share your feelings with a friend, discuss with them if they've been in a similar situation, and if so how did they overcome it.

Minimize contact with the person and if possible create physical distance from the person. If you work together or are in the same class, try not to sit with them. If you know about their routine, change yours so that you don't end up meeting them too often. Ever heard of the saying out of sight out of mind? It applies well here!