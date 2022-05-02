Lifestyle

Mother's Day unique gift ideas: Take it up a notch

Written by Lahari Basu May 02, 2022, 06:37 pm 3 min read

Instead of simply buying a gift, put some thought into what your mother really wants.

This Mother's Day, gift something unique to your beloved mother to express your love, appreciation, and gratitude. Breakfast in bed and lunches at restaurants are too mainstream now. Set out to capture her heart with an honest gesture and a unique present. Here are a few gift ideas that will bring a bright smile to your mother's face and make her remember it forever.

Make her feel pretty again! Specialized beauty day

If your mother has been lacking time to pamper herself, book her a spa massage from at-home salon services and let her relax. You can also pamper her with some manicure and pedicure packages, a facial, and perhaps also a calming hair spa. Many services run special packages and discounts during Mother's Day. Try to get the best of those for your mommy darling.

Reignite the passion For the travelbug

A woman's life changes after giving birth, as she gets super busy raising her child and watching out for a million things they need. Many passions and hobbies die in the process leaving her feeling bored after a certain age. Reignite her passion for travel with a tour where she can live worry-free for a few days visiting new places, shopping, and clicking selfies.

Mission kitchen Food of her choice

If your mother is responsible for cooking every day for the rest of the family members, let her sit back and chill with a cool glass of mocktail/cocktail and you take up the kitchen duty with others in the family. Cook her favorite dishes and treat her to elaborate meals throughout the day. Don't leave the dishes for her to clean!

Non-essential kitchen tools For the gourmet mom

If your mother loves to cook and tries out various cuisines, gift a fancy recipe book. She'll be elated with the unique recipes and be overjoyed to taste them when she's done preparing. You can also gift her kitchen essentials (read pretty things), like those sets of expensive cutlery, or premium cookware from a brand she fancies but never buys because it's overpriced.

Something to read You and me journal

If you write with your heart, prepare a journal with all anecdotes and incidents you remember or share with your mother. Funny, emotional, inspirational--write all the stories in the journal and gift it to her with a beautiful breakfast! You can also write a beautiful letter to express your gratitude ending it with a little poem. Watch her read in joy!

Knowledge is power For those in the stars

For those who no longer have their mother with them, you can honor her soul by donating to the welfare of orphan children or sponsoring a needy child's education. Spread the bliss of knowledge by teaching for free at school for orphans or underprivileged children. Take on the role of a mother for those in need and provide them with what you can.