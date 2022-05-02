Lifestyle

How to beat the heat to sleep well in summers

When it gets too hot, you need to do a few things to beat the heat and ensure better sleep.

We are quite aware of the importance of enough sleep in our fast-paced lives, and we also know our health can decline and the mind can go numb with an unhealthy sleep cycle. If the summer heat is hindering your sleep making you wake up all groggy and grouchy, this article is for you. Here are some tips to sleep better in the summer.

#1 Shower before going to bed

A shower will cool you off and make you feel calmer. High temperature in the air or in the body makes it uncomfortable for us to sleep. Do not use very cold water as it decreases the blood flow momentarily, making you feel cool, but a few minutes later you'll feel hot again. Instead, a warm shower will help release your body heat.

#2 Water and towel to the rescue

Hot days demand us to drink lots of water. Water mellows the heat and cools us off from within. Wrap some ice in a towel and place it in the bed to feel cool while sleeping. However, remove the ice pack if you feel too cold. Wipe with or put a cold towel on your wrists, ankles, neck, inner elbows, underarms, and behind knees.

#3 Sleeping position matters

Better to sleep solo and spread out on the bed. Curled position warms up the body and might hinder your sleep. Letting your limbs spread out allows your body to release the heat and not retain it as it does in the latter position. A cooler body will help you sleep more peacefully. Try sleeping in a larger bed if possible.

#4 Sleep in a cool, dark room

A hot room won't allow you to sleep well. So switch off the lights early to reduce warmth from the bulbs. You can keep the windows open to allow for natural ventilation. But use a cooler or AC if it gets too hot. Use cooling fabrics for your bedsheets and PJs. Also, shut the drapes to cool down the room and darken it.

#5 Sleep hypnosis

Sleep hypnosis works on a person's mind to achieve better sleep. It aims to identify the negative habits related to sleep and fix the root of the problem. Once these issues are fixed, the person can then sleep better. It involves visualizing calm images and may encourage sleep hygiene improvements to develop healthier sleep routines by following a consistent sleep schedule.