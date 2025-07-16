Is 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2' happening? Here's what Kabir Khan said
What's the story
Filmmaker Kabir Khan has hinted at a possible reunion with superstar Salman Khan for the much-awaited sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015). In an interview with Pinkvilla, he revealed that he and Khan have been discussing various stories for their next collaboration. However, they are waiting for the perfect script before making any official announcements. "I would love to come back and do another film with Salman," said Khan.
Sequel discussions
We have definitely spoken about 'BB2,' says Khan
Khan also confirmed that discussions for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 are very much still ongoing, but nothing has been finalized yet. He said, "We have definitely spoken about Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2." "In today's day and age, when all franchises are doing well, we are being careful about Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 as we don't want to make a sequel to the most popular film of the last two decades for the sake of it," Khan revealed.
Legacy preservation
Khan says they don't want to spoil 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan's legacy
Khan further emphasized, "We don't want to spoil the legacy of a beautiful film like Bajrangi Bhaijaan." "If and when a story hits us—maybe now, or a year later—we will definitely bring Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2," he added. He stressed that he would only direct the sequel for "the right reasons and not the wrong ones."
Career updates
'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' was released in 2015
Khan's last directorial, Chandu Champion (2024), starring Kartik Aaryan, was a moderate success at the box office, earning ₹87.25cr globally, as per Sacnilk. Reportedly, the director is in the middle of developing three different scripts and is expected to announce his next project in the coming months. Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released in 2015 and became one of Bollywood's most loved and successful films. It was a massive hit with fans and received critical acclaim for its heartwarming story and performances.