Is 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2' happening? Here's what Kabir Khan said

Filmmaker Kabir Khan has hinted at a possible reunion with superstar Salman Khan for the much-awaited sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015). In an interview with Pinkvilla, he revealed that he and Khan have been discussing various stories for their next collaboration. However, they are waiting for the perfect script before making any official announcements. "I would love to come back and do another film with Salman," said Khan.

Sequel discussions We have definitely spoken about 'BB2,' says Khan Khan also confirmed that discussions for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 are very much still ongoing, but nothing has been finalized yet. He said, "We have definitely spoken about Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2." "In today's day and age, when all franchises are doing well, we are being careful about Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 as we don't want to make a sequel to the most popular film of the last two decades for the sake of it," Khan revealed.

Legacy preservation Khan says they don't want to spoil 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan's legacy Khan further emphasized, "We don't want to spoil the legacy of a beautiful film like Bajrangi Bhaijaan." "If and when a story hits us—maybe now, or a year later—we will definitely bring Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2," he added. He stressed that he would only direct the sequel for "the right reasons and not the wrong ones."