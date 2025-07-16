The feature is currently limited to the US (Representative image)

Google's AI news summaries in Discover feed are worrying publishers

Google Discover, the personalized news feed within the Google Search app, is getting a major upgrade. The tech giant is introducing AI-generated summaries directly into the platform. According to TechCrunch, some users in the US have started seeing these new summaries on their iOS and Android devices. The feature replaces traditional headlines and logos from individual publishers with a more streamlined look, much like how AI Overviews show at the top of results in Search.