Capgemini to acquire IT giant WNS in $3.3B all-cash deal

French tech giant Capgemini is acquiring business process management (BPM) technology company WNS for a whopping $3.3 billion (approximately ₹28,280 crore). The acquisition will be an all-cash deal with Capgemini offering $76.5 per share of WNS. This is a premium of 17% over the closing price on July 3 in New York and a 27% premium over the 30-day average.

Financial impact Capgemini expects immediate positive impact on revenue growth The acquisition is expected to have an immediate positive impact on Capgemini's revenue growth and operating margin. The company expects its normalized earnings per share to increase by 4% in 2026 and by 7% in 2027 after accounting for synergies. Capgemini also expects between €100 million and €140 million in revenue synergies from the deal, with an annual pretax run rate for cost and operating model synergies of between €50 million-€70 million by the end of 2027.

Strategic shift Acquisition will help seize strategic opportunities Aiman Ezzat, the CEO of Capgemini, said that the acquisition will give them the scale and vertical sector expertise to seize a strategic opportunity created by a shift from traditional business process services to Agentic AI-powered Intelligent Operations. The deal has been approved by both companies' boards and is expected to close by year-end, pending regulatory approvals.