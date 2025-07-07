Capgemini to acquire IT giant WNS in $3.3B all-cash deal
What's the story
French tech giant Capgemini is acquiring business process management (BPM) technology company WNS for a whopping $3.3 billion (approximately ₹28,280 crore). The acquisition will be an all-cash deal with Capgemini offering $76.5 per share of WNS. This is a premium of 17% over the closing price on July 3 in New York and a 27% premium over the 30-day average.
Financial impact
Capgemini expects immediate positive impact on revenue growth
The acquisition is expected to have an immediate positive impact on Capgemini's revenue growth and operating margin. The company expects its normalized earnings per share to increase by 4% in 2026 and by 7% in 2027 after accounting for synergies. Capgemini also expects between €100 million and €140 million in revenue synergies from the deal, with an annual pretax run rate for cost and operating model synergies of between €50 million-€70 million by the end of 2027.
Strategic shift
Acquisition will help seize strategic opportunities
Aiman Ezzat, the CEO of Capgemini, said that the acquisition will give them the scale and vertical sector expertise to seize a strategic opportunity created by a shift from traditional business process services to Agentic AI-powered Intelligent Operations. The deal has been approved by both companies' boards and is expected to close by year-end, pending regulatory approvals.
AI integration
Next wave of transformation to be driven by intelligent operations
Keshav R Murugesh, the CEO of WNS, said that the next wave of transformation will be driven by intelligent, domain-centric operations that unlock strategic value for clients. He added that organizations are now looking to reimagine their operating models by embedding AI at the core, shifting from automation to autonomy. This acquisition is likely to play a key role in this transition for both companies.