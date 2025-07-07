Foxconn posts record June sales on strong AI, cloud demand

Taiwanese manufacturing giant Foxconn has reported a record high in its sales for June. The company, officially known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., saw its consolidated sales hit NTD 540.24 billion (approximately $18.67 billion) last month. This is a 10.09% increase from the same period last year, despite a 12.26% drop compared to May's figures, according to Focus Taiwan.

Quarterly performance Consolidated sales for Q2 For the second quarter (April-June), Foxconn's consolidated sales reached a record NTD 1.80 trillion, marking a 15.82% year-on-year (YoY) increase and a 9.45% rise from the previous quarter. The company's cloud and networking segment capitalized on strong global demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications and cloud services, resulting in higher sales in June compared to last year.

Market trends Smart consumer electronics segment sees significant growth Foxconn's smart consumer electronics segment also witnessed a significant YoY sales increase in June, thanks to international brands launching new entertainment devices. However, the company's electronic component business saw little change from June 2024 levels. Meanwhile, its computing division witnessed a decline in sales for the month, according to the company.