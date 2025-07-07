Foxconn posts record June sales on strong AI, cloud demand
What's the story
Taiwanese manufacturing giant Foxconn has reported a record high in its sales for June. The company, officially known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., saw its consolidated sales hit NTD 540.24 billion (approximately $18.67 billion) last month. This is a 10.09% increase from the same period last year, despite a 12.26% drop compared to May's figures, according to Focus Taiwan.
Quarterly performance
Consolidated sales for Q2
For the second quarter (April-June), Foxconn's consolidated sales reached a record NTD 1.80 trillion, marking a 15.82% year-on-year (YoY) increase and a 9.45% rise from the previous quarter. The company's cloud and networking segment capitalized on strong global demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications and cloud services, resulting in higher sales in June compared to last year.
Market trends
Smart consumer electronics segment sees significant growth
Foxconn's smart consumer electronics segment also witnessed a significant YoY sales increase in June, thanks to international brands launching new entertainment devices. However, the company's electronic component business saw little change from June 2024 levels. Meanwhile, its computing division witnessed a decline in sales for the month, according to the company.
Sales forecast
Foxconn's H1 sales and future outlook
In the first half of 2025, Foxconn reported consolidated sales of NTD 3.44 trillion, a whopping 19.68% increase from the same period last year. Looking ahead, the company expects its sales growth momentum to pick up in Q3, which is typically a peak season for the information and communication technology industry. Foxconn will host an investor conference on August 14 to discuss its Q2 results and provide guidance for Q3 and full-year 2025 performance.