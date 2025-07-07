4-day workweek win-win for staff and businesses, finds UK trial

A recent trial in the United Kingdom has shown that a four-day workweek can be beneficial for both employees and employers. The study, conducted by the '4 Day Week Foundation' and Boston College, involved roughly 1,000 employees across 17 companies over six months. Almost two-thirds of workers registered a reduction in how often they experienced burnout. At the same time, 40% noted an improvement in their mental health, nearly 50% said they felt more satisfied with life.

Positive outcomes BrandPipe saw revenue soar by nearly 130% The trial also showed that some organizations saw an increase in revenue and a decrease in sick days compared to the same period last year. BrandPipe, a London-based software company, witnessed its revenue soar by nearly 130%. Geoff Slaughter, the company's co-founder and CEO, called the trial "an overwhelming success for BrandPipe," adding that a four-day week is "a great thing for businesses to try." All participating organizations continued with the shorter workweek after the trial period ended.

Absence data Mixed results on sick days taken by employees The trial also showed mixed results when it came to sick and personal days taken by employees. Four organizations reported fewer such days during the trial, while two others saw an increase. However, the data on revenue and absences is limited, with the report's authors acknowledging that these findings are entirely descriptive and only provide a limited insight into the impact of the trial for individual organizations.

Past experiments Results consistent with previous successful trials in US, Germany The UK trial's results are consistent with previous successful trials in the US, UK, and Germany. These studies found that workers were happier and healthier with a shorter workweek. After a large UK trial in 2022 involving 61 organizations, most continued to allow their employees to work a shorter week. Similar results were seen in US and Canada trials in 2022 and 2023.