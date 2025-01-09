'Corporate slavery': L&T chairman's 90-hour workweek idea slammed by netizens
What's the story
In a controversial statement, SN Subrahmanyan, the chairman of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), has proposed a 90-hour workweek for employees, including Sundays.
His comments were made during an internal interaction and later emerged in videos on r/indiasocial and r/IndianWorkplace subreddits.
This has resulted in widespread criticism and comparisons to similar comments made by Infosys founder Narayana Murthy.
Controversial stance
Subrahmanyan's response to employee query triggers backlash
In the video, Subrahmanyan was answering an employee's query on why the company made working on Saturdays compulsory.
In response the Chairman said, "I regret I'm not being able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I'll be more happy."
"What do you do sitting at home? How long could you stare at your wives? Come on! Get to the office and start working," Subrahmanyan added while saying he also works on Sundays.
Work ethic
Chairman's justification for extended work hours
Subrahmanyan defended his position by narrating a conversation with a Chinese professional who claimed China could beat the US because of its superior work culture.
The Chinese person reportedly said, "Chinese people work 90 hours a week, while Americans work only 50 hours a week."
Citing this example, Subrahmanyan urged L&T employees to follow suit if they wish to be on top of the world.
Online outrage
Reddit users condemn Subrahmanyan's comments
The widely shared video on Reddit has attracted sharp criticism. Many users have slammed Subrahmanyan's comments as tone-deaf and a reflection of outdated corporate practices.
Some even compared his remarks to that of Narayana Murthy, who recently pushed for a 70-hour work week for young professionals.
Critics also questioned why lower-paid employees were expected to meet the same expectations as CEOs.
Employee grievances
L&T employees express dissatisfaction with company's work culture
Several Reddit users claiming to be L&T employees have expressed their dissatisfaction with the company's work culture.
One user alleged sick leave was only approved if employees were unwell for at least two consecutive days.
Another highlighted poor work-life balance and low pay, stating even a Tier-1 engineering graduate earns only ₹35,000 per month after working 6.5 days a week in remote locations without basic facilities.
Another labelled the chairman's words as "shameless promotion of corporate slavery."