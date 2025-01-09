In the video, Subrahmanyan was answering an employee's query on why the company made working on Saturdays compulsory.

In response the Chairman said, "I regret I'm not being able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I'll be more happy."

"What do you do sitting at home? How long could you stare at your wives? Come on! Get to the office and start working," Subrahmanyan added while saying he also works on Sundays.